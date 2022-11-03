New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Therapeutics Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360740/?utm_source=GNW





The Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics (ASO) Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





Tremendous Research Efforts to Drive Market Growth Further



Due to the absence of clinical efficacy even at large ASO doses, interest in antisense oligonucleotide-based medication discovery and development had previously declined. However, tremendous research efforts were undertaken at the chemistry and biology interface to enhance the biophysical and biological characteristics of the ASOs. Due to their improved in vivo efficacy and low off-target effects, several ASO-based medicines have received FDA and EMA approval. Medical and biological sciences are now more motivated than ever to use various classes of ASOs to cure uncommon and hereditary disorders that were previously thought to be untreatable by traditional small-molecule-based therapeutics. This is due to the discovery of new molecular targets. In order to expand their therapeutic application based on patient history and clinical outcome, various classes of ASOs are being successfully evaluated to treat the same diseases.





Several Potential Applications of ASO to Boost Market Growth



The present antisense drugs, which are still in the clinical development stage, specifically target certain tissues on a systemic and local level. The enhanced oligonucleotide chemistry increases the potency, safety, and tissue dispersion of the antisense drugs, further enhancing their properties. The mechanism of binding to RNA to decrease their activity both with and without RNA degradation has been improved by the development of oligonucleotide designs. Recent studies have shown that antisense oligonucleotides can also be used to either overexpress or decrease the creation of proteins. The effectiveness of new compounds in clinical trials will be the defining factor of how antisense technology is used in the future.





What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?



• How is the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market?



• How will each antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?



• How will the market shares for each antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics submarket develop from 2022 to 2032?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2032?



• Will leading antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2022 and 2032? What are the implications of



antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market?



• Where is the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?





You need to discover how this will impact the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market today, and over the next 10 years:



• Our 297-page report provides 117 tables and 152 charts/graphs exclusively to you.



• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.



• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.



• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.





This report tells you TODAY how the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, and restraints), Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, PEST Analysis and recent developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Therapeutic Area



• Genetic Disorders



• Neurological Disorders



• Oncological Disorders



• Metabolic Disorders



• Ophthalmic Disorders



• Others





Type



• Ribozyme



• DNAzyme



• Anti-Gene



• Other Types





Route of Administration



• Pulmonary Delivery



• Intravenous Injections



• Intradermal Injections



• Intraperitoneal Injections



• Topical Delivery



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



• Antisense Therapeutics Limited



• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



• Biogen



• Bio-Path Holdings



• GSK



• Geron Corporation (Geron)



• Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



• ProQR Therapeutics



• Sarepta Therapeutics



• Sterna Biologicals





Overall world revenue for Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$19 billion in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





How will the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market, 2022 to 2032 report help you?



In summary, our 280+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for therapeutic area, type, and route of administration, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for five regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market, 2022 to 2032 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 11 of the major companies involved in the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market, 2022 to 2032.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360740/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________