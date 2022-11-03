New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "OTC Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360738/?utm_source=GNW





Self-Care Driving Market Growth



People in emerging and industrialized countries are now aware of their health, fitness and wellness programs, and this trend is growing worldwide. Immunization and vaccination, precautionary steps to decrease mortality among children and raise children’s immunity, improved living standards in many countries, and nutritional supplements are major efforts that have been adopted globally to extend people’s life expectancy.





Self-care is defined as the treatment of diseases through self-diagnosis without the assistance of a physician. Body aches and pains, fever, cough, colds, allergies, acne and other skincare difficulties, oral and dental hygiene, and gastrointestinal disorders such as indigestion and acidity can all be treated quickly with a self-care approach. The scope of self-care has expanded over time, and it is now not confined to primary care, but also includes improving health and well-being to reduce the risk of disease.





Importance of Dietary Campaigns Anticipated to Fuel Market Growth



Public health agencies, enforcement agencies, associations, industry, and other groups should invest in educational programs which provide advice on picking food supplements of quality and describe potential risks of goods that are not self-assured in their identity or quality. Consumers should be made aware that independent verification procedures from third parties can help establish the representations of products and ingredients. Sensitizing campaigns should focus on the most sensitive or expected physiological impacts of low-quality foodstuffs in consumers’ segments (e.g. senior citizens, pregnant women, military people, etc.)





Segments Covered in the Report





Category



• Cough



• Cold and Flu Drugs



• Analgesics



• Dermatological



• Vitamins and Minerals



• Weight Loss/Diet Products



• Gastrointestinal Drugs



• Allergy



• Others





Dosage Form



• Tablets



• Hard Capsules



• Powders



• Ointments



• Soft Capsules



• Liquids



• Others





Product



• Branded Drugs



• Generic Drugs





Distribution Channel



• Pharmacies/Drugstores



• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



• Convenience Stores



• Online Drugstores



• Health Food Stores



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 34 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• UK



• Germany



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Belgium



• Switzerland



• The Netherlands



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• India



• Japan



• South Korea



• Australia



• Singapore



• Thailand



• Malaysia



• Indonesia



• Philippines



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Colombia



• Argentina



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• South Africa



• Turkey



• Saudi Arabia



• UAE



• Qatar



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the OTC Drugs and Dietary Supplements Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Abbott



• Alcon



• Alkem Labs



• Bayer AG



• Cipla Inc.



• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd



• Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA



• Glanbia PLC



• H. Lundbeck A/S



• Haleon plc



• Herbalife International of America, Inc.



• Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.



• Lupin



• Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc.



• Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.



• Novartis AG



• Perrigo Company plc



• Pfizer Inc.



• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC



• Sanofi



• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



• Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.



• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited



• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



• Viatris Inc.





Overall world revenue for OTC Drugs and Dietary Supplements Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$227.92 billion in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





