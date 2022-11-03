New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metaverse Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts By Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Education, Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing, Others), Component Stack (Hardware, Software, Services), Region and Segment 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360579/?utm_source=GNW

The global metaverse market size was valued at USD 22.79 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.8% during 2022-2030. A metaverse is a virtual world where users share experiences and interact in real-time within simulated scenarios. It is still largely conceptual but could transform how people work, shop, communicate, and consume content. Although it is in the early stages of development, it has the potential to be the next mega-theme in digital media.



Scope

- This report provides overview and service addressable market for metaverse market

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

- It includes global market forecasts for the metaverse industry and analysis of patents, company filings, and hiring trends.

- It contains details of M&A deals in the metaverse space, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of metaverse industry.

- The detailed value chain consists of four layers: foundation layer, tools layer, user interface layer, experience layer



- The report also highlights key vertical segments (BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Education, Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing, and Others) behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Metaverse markets.

- The report also highlights key component stacks segments (Hardware, Software, Services).

