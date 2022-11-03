Independence at scale: Believeco:Partners is a new vision for North America’s marketing & communications industries

Calgary, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s a major new force in the marketing and communications industries as six leading Canadian independent agencies have come together to launch Believeco:Partners - owner, operator and builder of the foremost marketing, communications and engagement agencies in North America.

The impetus for Believeco:Partners began with Canadian business leader and Venture Play founder Arlene Dickinson, who set out to find partners who believe that independent marketing and communication firms at scale are the best way to serve the evolving needs of clients and teammates.

“In Believeco:Partners, we’ve created a platform that preserves the qualities that make independent shops extraordinary,” says Dickinson. “We’re keeping the founders at the wheel, with skin in the game, committed to the long-term future of their teams and their clients’ business success. We will continue to bring together people with the same commitment, the same values and the same ambition.”

Powered by an investment from the Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF), Believeco:Partners has exciting plans to acquire more independent companies that fit their values and vision in the years to come.

“We always look for ambition in the entrepreneurs we invest in,” says George Rossolatos, CEO of CBGF. “Believeco:Partners not only has an impressive and experienced business at launch, they have an innovative plan to scale independents and create value – for clients and for Canadian business as a whole.”

At launch, Believeco:Partners brings together six leading independent agencies – Venture Play, Argyle, Brightworks, Zync, Revolve and Castlemain. They will serve North American clients with over 300 professionals, in seven offices and two countries, through three market-facing brands:

Believeco debuts as one of Canada’s largest independent marketing agencies, providing a full suite of marketing and branding services to clients, with particular strength in the health, wellness and food and beverage sectors. Believeco was created through the amalgamation of Venture Play, Zync, Brightworks and Revolve.

debuts as one of Canada’s largest independent marketing agencies, providing a full suite of marketing and branding services to clients, with particular strength in the health, wellness and food and beverage sectors. Believeco was created through the amalgamation of Venture Play, Zync, Brightworks and Revolve. Argyle will continue to operate as a North American engagement, communications and reputation advisory agency. Argyle’s deep client list includes leaders in the technology, financial services, health, agriculture and government sectors.

will continue to operate as a North American engagement, communications and reputation advisory agency. Argyle’s deep client list includes leaders in the technology, financial services, health, agriculture and government sectors. Castlemain continues as a leading advisory firm serving Indigenous nations, communities and peoples with expertise in governance, negotiation, economic development, lands, infrastructure and strategic engagement and communications. Castlemain will continue to be led by Rob McPhee as President.

Brightworks founder Neil Follett has been appointed CEO of Believeco and Daniel Tisch continues as CEO of Argyle. They join Dickinson (who acts as Executive Chair) as co-Managing Partners of Believeco:Partners.

About Believeco:Partners

Believeco:Partners is an independent Canadian-based owner, operator and builder of the foremost marketing, communications and engagement agencies in North America. We are dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of brands, customers and stakeholders. Our partner-led agencies deliver specialized skills with a combination of scale and scrappiness, data and discipline, craft and creativity to provide clients with better solutions, employees with better careers, and people with better information. We are curious and diverse, deeply committed and fiercely independent.

Believeco Partners is majority owned by practitioners and backed by the Canadian Business Growth Fund, which helps Canadian businesses with the capital, talent, and expertise they need to drive growth and realize their potential. Learn more at believecopartners.com.

Canadian Business Growth Fund

The Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF) provides long-term, patient, minority capital to ambitious entrepreneurs to fund growth and expansion of mid-market businesses with investments between $3 and $20 million. An evergreen investment fund with capital commitments of $545 million, CBGF is committed to long-term partnerships with the companies it invests in. As part of its mission to drive growth, CBGF connects business leaders and sector experts to help its partner businesses achieve their full potential. For companies seeking investment opportunities, please email us at contact@cbgf.com. To learn more, please visit us at cbgf.com

