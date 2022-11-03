Generation USA and Addition Financial Credit Union Partner for Credit Union Member Services Specialist Program

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation USA and the League of Southeastern Credit Unions and Affiliates have partnered with Addition Financial Credit Union on Generation USA's Credit Union Member Services Specialist Program.

The tuition-free and fully online five-week program enables students to learn the basics of credit unions, contact/call centers, account management, online banking, use policy and product knowledge to make appropriate referrals to members, and practice adaptive communication with members and colleagues, addressing member inquiries and de-escalating upset members.

Credit Union Member Services Specialists work at credit unions as video tellers, in-person tellers, or call center representatives. They are responsible for providing exceptional member service through basic financial transitions and resolving member issues and requests.

Upon completion of the program, students will have the opportunity to take the Call Center Associate Certified (CCAC) exam, and interview with Generation USA's employee partners.

"Addition Financial is incredibly proud to be a part of the Community Spark Florida program and to partner with Generation USA and LSCU on this initiative," said Natalie Nieves, Addition Financial Credit Union Corporate Recruiter. "Addition Financial was founded by teachers 85 years ago, so we are thrilled to align with a program rooted in education. Through this partnership, we are excited to help a student gain valuable real-world experience and career readiness skills."

"We are thrilled about the growth of the Southeastern Credit Union Foundation's (SECUF) Community Spark Program in Florida," exclaimed Samantha Beeler, President of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions. "By partnering with Generation USA, we look forward to helping adult learners develop the skill sets needed to advance in today's ever-changing workplace. While industries across the country are currently struggling to find and retain trained workers, we are proud of the collaborative effort by Florida credit unions to continue to improve people's lives whether it is through credit union membership, or by creating career opportunities for Floridians."

About Generation

Generation is a nonprofit that transforms education into employment systems to prepare, place and support people into life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible. The global pandemic has led to an unprecedented surge in unemployment. Even before the pandemic, more than 75 million young adults were out of work globally and three times as many were underemployed — and 375 million workers of all ages needed to learn new skills by 2030. At the same time, certain jobs remain in high demand, and 40 percent of employers say a skills shortage leaves them with entry-level vacancies. To date, more than 38,000 people have graduated from Generation programs, which prepare them for meaningful careers in 14 countries. Generation works with more than 3,900 employer partners and many implementation partners and funders. For more, visit usa.generation.org.

About League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates

The League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates represents 311 credit unions throughout Alabama, Florida, and Georgia and has a combined total of more than $165 billion in assets and more than 11.2 million members. LSCU provides advocacy, compliance services, education and training, cooperative initiatives, and communications. For more information, visit www.lscu.coop. Follow LSCU on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Addition Financial

Addition Financial believes in the power of transforming lives by bringing financial success and education to everyone. With a robust suite of financial services designed to meet members' needs, the credit union serves more than 155,000 members at 26 full-service branches and nine high school branches, and is a part of the Presto! ATM network. Headquartered in Lake Mary, Fla., Addition Financial is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $2 billion in total assets. With a legacy of more than 80 years of serving educators and supporting education, Addition Financial is the Official Financial Institution of the UCF Knights and owns the naming rights to the Addition Financial Arena on the University of Central Florida campus. Addition Financial is also the Preferred Credit Union for Seminole State College and the Preferred Credit Union for Valencia College. For more information, visit AdditionFi.com.

