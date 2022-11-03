[Latest] Global Digital Education Publishing Market Size/Share Worth 30.4 Billion by 2030 at an 18.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value, Analysis)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Digital Education Publishing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Digital assessment books, Digital textbooks, Others), By End User (higher education, K12, Corporate or skill based), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Digital Education Publishing Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 10.12 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.76 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 30.4 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

A digital platform for education and learning, provided to people with the help of the Internet and smart devices, helps spread awareness. The increasing fashion for online education and online books has allowed the market for digital education publishing to record tremendous revenue over the period. In addition, the growing cost of books and the education system has boosted the demand for such digital platforms, which proved cheaper and more accessible for people.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The rapidly increasing awareness regarding the various techniques and sources of education has helped the digital education publishing market record considerable revenue over the period. In addition, the increasing penetration of smart devices worldwide has boosted the development of the digital education publishing market.

The vast number of people who use smart devices and the Internet has emerged as the driving forces for the growth of the digital education publishing market. The government and numerous educational bodies have taken initiatives to provide educational facilities to the people with the help of digital platforms. The aim is to increase the literacy rate through digital media that give people knowledge and awareness.

Restrains

The higher cost associated with using advanced technologies and the Internet has emerged as a significant obstacle to the growth of the digital education publishing market. In addition, the availability of smart devices among people does not prove to be a good factor for the market’s growth, as the availability of internet connectivity becomes inevitable for accessing educational platforms. Rural areas have been provided with smart devices, but an active Internet connection is still a significant obstacle to the growth of the digital education publishing market. These multiple reasons emerge as restraining factors for developing the digital education publishing market.

Opportunities

Various initiatives have been taken up by private organizations and government bodies all over the world in different countries to boost the market for digital education publishing systems. The government has provided facilities to people in many parts of the world by providing them with smartphones and devices to help them educate themselves and find different opportunities. Education has been imparted through digital platforms to attain a higher literacy rate among the people.

The long-distance courses that many educational institutes provide have also boosted the market’s growth to a great extent. Increasing investments made by the key market players to expand the market size have also emerged as a significant opportunity. These multiple reasons have emerged as opportunities for the growth of the digital education publishing market.

Challenges

The existence of open-source platforms that provide education and information free of cost has challenged the key market players in society. Open-source platforms such as Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox have provided information on a large scale which helps to educate the masses without charging them for it.

Lack of connectivity and availability of the Internet in many parts of the world has emerged as a significant challenge for the growth of the digital education publishing market share . In addition, the high cost associated with using the Internet has also emerged as a considerable challenge for developing this platform. These multiple reasons have emerged as the challenges in front of the market during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Highlights

Based on product type, this segment of digital textbooks has emerged as the fastest-growing market owing to its extensive demand worldwide. In addition, the increasing demand for digital books over the physical format has helped boost the call significantly. Based on end-user, the segment of K-12 has proved to be the fastest-growing market; I swear, as revenue generation is concerned.

The segment of higher education is also showing considerable growth over the period. Based on geography, the region of North America has emerged as the fastest-growing market for digital education publishing due to its extensive contribution to education through digital platforms and the increasing trend of working from home, which many companies have followed.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Digital Education Publishing market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Digital Education Publishing market forward?

What are the Digital Education Publishing Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Digital Education Publishing Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Digital Education Publishing market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Snapshots

The geographical sector of North America has emerged as the largest market for digital education publishing systems due to the extensive use of digital platforms and the Internet in this region. In addition, rapid advancements have occurred in this geographical sector due to the use of modern devices and technology adopted by the educational system.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 10.12 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 30.4 billion CAGR Growth Rate 18.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Scholastic Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck, Hachette Livre, Pearson, Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning, John Wiley & Sons, Oxford University Press, Thomson Reuters, and Others Key Segment By Product Type, End User, and Region

Key Players

Scholastic Corp.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Georg von Holtzbrinck

Hachette Livre

Pearson

Cambridge University Press

Cengage Learning

John Wiley & Sons

Oxford University Press

Thomson Reuters

Recent Developments

The Indian educational platform, Byju’s , has taken over Epic to strengthen its market presence in the geographical sector of the United States and reduce the gap in learning among kids.

, has taken over Epic to strengthen its market presence in the geographical sector of the United States and reduce the gap in learning among kids. Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA – Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA is a privately held company headquartered in Germany. It is a global company generating $21,126 million in revenues and has around 145,000 employees. Its revenue from the global digital education publishing market contributes to its overall revenues and other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company.

in revenues and has around 145,000 employees. Its revenue from the global digital education publishing market contributes to its overall revenues and other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company. Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA – The company offers digital educational publishing through its subsidiary, Penguin Random House

Segments covered in the report

By Product Type

Digital assessment books

Digital textbooks

Others

By End User

higher education

K12

Corporate or skill based

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

