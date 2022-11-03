Global Insulin Pump Market is estimated to reach US$ 64.75 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insulin Pen Market, Users, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359423/?utm_source=GNW

It also gives more exact dosing and less pain than vials and syringes, and clinicians and patients prefer it. Furthermore, the insulin pen improves the quality of life and minimizes the dread of hyperglycaemia. The low cost of an insulin pen makes it more accessible to people of all ages. However, insulin pens should not be shared since infections like hepatitis can be transmitted.



Major Market Trends Shaping the Insulin Pen Market Worldwide:



With the high base of the aging population, which causes diabetes, the global insulin pen market has the enormous potential over time. As a result, manufacturers are concentrating their measures on the Asian market to meet the demand for insulin pen devices. The rising prevalence of diabetes among people of various ages is a major factor driving the global insulin pen market. In addition, the insulin pen industry is benefiting from increased R&D activity. However, concerns over infusion pen safety and strict regulations for new product development are limiting the expansion of the insulin pen business. As a result, Global Insulin Pen Market Size is dexpanding with a CAGR Of 5.18% During 2022-2027.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Global Insulin Pen Industry:



According to the IDF, people with diabetes were more likely to acquire COVID-19 disease and have severe symptoms. As a result, demand for insulin pens use soared during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the homecare insulin pen business exploded worldwide due to the epidemic. Furthermore, demand for automated and efficient insulin pens soared throughout the epidemic. Moreover, as per our analysis, Global Insulin Pen Market will reach US$ 50.84 Billion in 2021.



Segment Analysis in Global Insulin Pen Market:



The Global Global Insulin Pump Market is studied in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Italy, and Spain. Further, the market in detail is categorized based on Diabetes Population (Type 1 and Type 2), Insulin Pump Market Analysis (Insulin Pump User (Type 1 and Type 2) & Insulin Pump Market (Type 1 and Type 2)), and Reimbursement Policies on Insulin Pump.



Competitive Landscape:



The global Insulin Pump Market is competitive, with only a few businesses competing. Among the major players covered in our study are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Becton, Dickinson (BD), Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed AG, and Terumo Corporation. These firms control a significant portion of the global market. In addition, they are constantly expanding into new markets to produce new revenue streams and improve existing ones. These market actors’ actions will foster competition, forcing enterprises to experiment with the latest technology to differentiate their products. Companies are also partnering to improve their technical understanding and save product development time.



This latest report “Insulin Pen Market, Global Forecast, By Types Disposable Insulin Pen, Reusable Insulin Pen, Smart Insulin Pen and Insulin Pen Needle), Countries (United States, India, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and Australia), Country Insights (Diabetes Population (Type 1 and Type 2), Market & User Analysis (Insulin Pen Market and Insulin Pen User), Types (Disposable Insulin Pen, Reusable, Smart Insulin Pen and Insulin Pen Needle Market and Reimbursement Policies), Companies (B. Braun Melsungen AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Becton, Dickinson (BD), Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed AG and Terumo Corporation)” provides a detailed analysis of Global Insulin Pen Industry.



Types – The market has been covered from 4 viewpoints:

1. Disposable Insulin Pen

2. Reusable Insulin Pen

3. Smart Insulin Pen

4. Insulin Pen Needle



Country – The market has been covered from 11 viewpoints:

1. United States

2. India

3. China

4. Brazil

5. Saudi Arabia

6. United Kingdom

7. Germany

8. Netherlands

9. Sweden

10. Switzerland

11. Australia



The above-mentioned countries have been covered from 4 viewpoints:

1. Diabetes Population

• Type 1

• Type 2



2. Market & User Analysis

• Insulin Pen Market

• Insulin Pen User



3. Types – Insulin Pen Market & Users

• Disposable Insulin Pen

• Reusable Insulin Pen

• Smart Insulin Pen

• Insulin Pen Needle Market



4. Reimbursement Policies



Company Insights:

• Overview

• Recent Development

• Revenue



Companies Covered:

1. B. Braun Melsungen AG

2. Eli Lilly and Company

3. Becton, Dickinson(BD)

4. Novo Nordisk A/S

5. Ypsomed AG

6. Terumo Corporation

