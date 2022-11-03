The Global Ultrasound Gels Market is expected to grow by $19.84 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.56% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultrasound Gels Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360332/?utm_source=GNW

56% during the forecast period. Our report on the ultrasound gels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing procedural volume of ultrasound, rising demand for ultrasound devices in point-of-care diagnostic, and growing healthcare expenditure.

The ultrasound gels market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The ultrasound gels market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Non-sterile

• Sterile



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the focus on early diagnosis and preventive medicine as one of the prime reasons driving the ultrasound gels market growth during the next few years. Also, rising environmental awareness and technological advancements in vacuum truck will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ultrasound gels market covers the following areas:

• Ultrasound gels market sizing

• Ultrasound gels market forecast

• Ultrasound gels market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ultrasound gels market vendors that include Chhenna Corp., Compass Health Brands, Geltek Medica, General Electric Co., HR Pharmaceuticals Inc., Medline Industries LP, MYT Enterprises, National Therapy Products Inc., Nissha Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., OrthoCanada Inc., Parker Laboratories Inc., PHYTO PERFORMANCE ITALIA Srl, Roper Technologies Inc., Scrip Inc., SonoClear AS, Sonogel Vertriebs GmbH, The X-Ray Shoppe, Ultragel Hungary 2000 Kft, and Unique International. Also, the ultrasound gels market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360332/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________