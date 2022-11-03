The Global Hair Bond Multiplier Market is expected to grow by $100.43 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hair Bond Multiplier Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360329/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the hair bond multiplier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in use of various hair treatment procedures, rise in importance of personal grooming, and high purchasing power of individuals.

The hair bond multiplier market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The hair bond multiplier market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Salon

• Spa

• Personal use



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of home salon services as one of the prime reasons driving the hair bond multiplier market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing online retailing and growing demand for natural and organic professional haircare products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hair bond multiplier market covers the following areas:

• Hair bond multiplier market sizing

• Hair bond multiplier market forecast

• Hair bond multiplier market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hair bond multiplier market vendors that include Actera Ingredients, AgadirInt, ALTERNA, Amika, ApHogee, Brae, Brazilian Bond Builder, Bumble and bumble, Creme of Nature, Croda International Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, IGK LLC, Joico, K18hair, Keune Haircosmetics, LOreal SA, Olaplex, Quinoplex, Redken, Schwarzkopf Professional, and The Inkey List. Also, the hair bond multiplier market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

