Westland Insurance acquires Palmer Salmon Insurance and Vachon Insurance Group

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen first nations), Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s fastest growing independent insurance brokers, today announced its acquisition of Palmer Salmon Insurance and Vachon Insurance Group. The addition of these two brokerages to the Westland family furthers its expansion across Canada and its vision to be Canada’s favourite insurance broker.

Palmer Salmon Insurance is in Calgary, Alberta and represents Westland’s rapidly growing presence in the Alberta market. Vachon Insurance Group is in Etobicoke, Ontario, Westland’s first location in the city and grows its presence in the strategically important Ontario market.

“Our mission at Westland is to be the broker of choice in every community we serve,” said Tim Mackie, EVP, Distribution at Westland. “Both Palmer Salmon Insurance and Vachon Insurance share our commitment to exceptional client experiences. We’re thrilled to have them join us and for the opportunity to make a difference in their local communities.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

- 30 -

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $2.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.