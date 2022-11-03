Teknova to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOLLISTER, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading provider of critical reagents for the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Stephens Annual Investment Conference

November 15 - 17, 2022

Nashville, TN

Fireside Chat: 1:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, November 17, 2022

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 29 - December 1, 2022

New York, NY

Company Presentation: 12:50 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Stephen Gunstream, Teknova’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Lowell, Teknova’s Chief Financial Officer, plan to discuss Company highlights, their product portfolio, market trends, key growth drivers, and long-term market opportunities.

Live audio webcasts for each conference may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.teknova.com/. The webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days after each event.

About Teknova

Teknova is expediting clinical breakthroughs in life sciences by providing custom products and reagents for drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. With a focus on agility and customization, Teknova delivers research-grade and GMP products, including cell culture media and supplements, protein and nucleic acid purification buffers, and molecular biology reagents for a multitude of established and emerging applications, including cell and gene therapy, mRNA therapeutics, genomics, and synthetic biology. Teknova's proprietary processes enable the manufacture and delivery of high-quality, custom, made-to-order products with short turnaround times and at scale across all stages of development, including commercialization.

