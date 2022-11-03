Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

  • Repurchased approximately 2.2 million shares of common stock representing over 5% of the shares outstanding
  • Creating Home Furnishings Division with Peter Corsa as its CEO

DELAWARE, Ohio, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group,” “FRG” or the “Company”) today announced the financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter. For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, total reported revenue for Franchise Group was $1.1 billion, net loss from continuing operations was $121.2 million or $3.09 per fully diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA was $73.1 million and Non-GAAP EPS was $0.59 per share. Included in net loss from continuing operations is a goodwill impairment charge of $70 million related to the Company’s American Freight Segment. On September 24, 2022, total cash on hand was approximately $72.9 million and outstanding term debt was approximately $1.1 billion.  

The Company is creating a new Home Furnishing Division consisting of its American Freight, Buddy’s Home Furnishings and W.S. Badcock businesses. The division will be led by Peter Corsa, an industry veteran with a proven track record of operational excellence as the former President & COO of At Home, a value retailer of home décor products.

During the third quarter the Company repurchased approximately 2.2 million shares of its common stock for $77.9 million reducing the total shares of common stock outstanding by over 5% to 38.2 million shares.

“Please welcome Peter Corsa to FRG. Peter is perfectly aligned with FRG’s cash flow mentality and we expect him to play an invaluable role in driving best practices and synergies throughout our Home Furnishings Division, while allowing each brand to maintain its operational independence,” stated Brian Kahn, Franchise Group’s President and CEO. “Additionally, I am confident that Peter’s previous experience ramping a value retailer’s unit count, revenue, and EBITDA more than 5-fold will translate well to our American Freight brand as we seek to accelerate the growth plan for that business.”

The Company currently has six reportable segments: American Freight; The Vitamin Shoppe; Pet Supplies Plus; Buddy’s; Sylvan; and Badcock. The following table summarizes Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Income/(Loss) for each of these segments. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS to their respective most comparable GAAP measures, are included below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 24, 2022  September 24, 2022
    Adjusted Net    Adjusted Net
  Revenue EBITDA Income/(Loss)  Revenue EBITDA Income/(Loss)
  (In thousands)  (In thousands)
American Freight $199,316 $(4,879) $(82,504)  $667,157 $18,446  $(81,701)
Vitamin Shoppe  296,152  32,489   13,293    914,003  111,397   53,030 
Pet Supplies Plus  323,026  27,045   10,257    926,973  78,508   29,680 
Buddy's  13,160  2,631   599    42,875  11,958   5,046 
Sylvan Learning  9,544  3,118   28    31,100  9,832   602 
Badcock  210,278  15,342   (11,028)   699,835  67,565   535 
Corporate  -  (2,671)  (51,808)   -  (8,923)  (75,054)
Total $1,051,476 $73,076  $(121,163)  $3,281,943 $288,783  $(67,862)
              

Outlook
Franchise Group is updating its previously announced financial outlook for fiscal year 2022. The outlook for Revenue will remain at approximately $4.3 billion, outlook for Adjusted EBITDA is updated to approximately $350 million from $390 million and outlook for Non-GAAP EPS is updated to approximately $3.25 per share from $4.00 per share. In calculating EPS, the Company is using approximately 40.5 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by adding the tax effected impact of adjustments to EBITDA to net income on a per share basis. In calculating GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS, the Company is currently using an effective tax rate of approximately 27%.

The Company does not provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking, Non-GAAP financial measures such as forecasted Adjusted EBITDA or Non-GAAP EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is difficult to reliably predict or estimate the relevant components without unreasonable effort due to future uncertainties that may potentially have significant impact on such calculations, and providing them may imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or potentially misleading. Estimates exclude potential acquisitions, divestitures or refranchising activities. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

Conference Call Information
Franchise Group will conduct a conference call on November 3rd at 4:30 P.M. ET to discuss its business, review financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter and discuss its outlook for the balance of fiscal year 2022. A real-time webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events page of Franchise Group’s website at www.franchisegrp.com. Dial in access is also accessible through the link on the website. Please register 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Franchise Group, Inc.
Franchise Group is an owner and operator of franchised and franchisable businesses that continually looks to grow its portfolio of brands while utilizing its operating and capital allocation philosophy to generate strong cash flow for its shareholders. Franchise Group’s business lines include Pet Supplies Plus, American Freight, The Vitamin Shoppe, Badcock Home Furniture & more, Buddy’s Home Furnishings and Sylvan Learning. On a combined basis, Franchise Group currently operates over 3,000 locations predominantly located in the U.S. that are either Company-run or operated pursuant to franchising and dealer agreements.

  
FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Consolidated Balance Sheets 
      
(In thousands, except share count and per share data) September 24, 2022 December 25, 2021 
Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents $72,931 $292,714 
Current receivables, net  143,240  118,698 
Current securitized receivables, net  341,083  369,567 
Inventories, net  792,055  673,170 
Current assets held for sale  8,816  - 
Other current assets  27,128  24,063 
Total current assets  1,385,253  1,478,212 
Property, plant, and equipment, net  226,980  449,886 
Non-current receivables, net  10,249  11,755 
Non-current securitized receivables, net  44,801  47,252 
Goodwill  738,083  806,536 
Intangible assets, net  119,377  127,951 
Tradenames  222,703  222,687 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  884,197  714,741 
Investment in equity securities  13,261  35,249 
Other non-current assets  21,382  18,902 
Total assets $3,666,286 $3,913,171 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     
Current liabilities:     
Current installments of long-term obligations $392,772 $486,170 
Current operating lease liabilities  178,622  173,101 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  401,757  410,552 
Other current liabilities  37,672  50,833 
Total current liabilities  1,010,823  1,120,656 
Long-term obligations, excluding current installments  1,286,351  1,383,725 
Non-current operating lease liabilities  719,672  557,071 
Other non-current liabilities  103,683  88,888 
Total liabilities  3,120,529  3,150,340 
      
Stockholders' equity:     
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 180,000,000 shares authorized, 38,162,700 and 40,296,688 shares issued and outstanding at September 24, 2022 and December 25, 2021, respectively.  382  403 
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized, and 4,541,125 issued and outstanding at September 24, 2022 and December 25, 2021, respectively.  45  45 
Additional paid-in capital  410,914  475,396 
Retained earnings  134,416  286,987 
Total equity  545,757  762,831 
Total liabilities and equity $3,666,286 $3,913,171 
      

 


FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
         
         
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(In thousands, except share count and per share data) September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021 September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Revenues:        
Product $922,887  $782,608  $2,854,060  $2,172,193 
Service and other  121,738   37,891   405,666   114,659 
Rental  6,851   8,327   22,217   26,077 
Total revenues  1,051,476   828,826   3,281,943   2,312,929 
Operating expenses:        
Cost of revenue:        
Product  604,969   485,682   1,822,334   1,347,673 
Service and other  8,878   8,737   26,273   10,076 
Rental  2,637   2,930   8,239   8,869 
Total cost of revenue  616,484   497,349   1,856,846   1,366,618 
Selling, general, and administrative expenses  390,999   276,714   1,173,633   780,416 
Goodwill impairment  70,000   -   70,000   - 
Total operating expenses  1,077,483   774,063   3,100,479   2,147,034 
Income (loss) from operations  (26,007)  54,763   181,464   165,895 
Other expense:        
Bargain purchase gain  -   -   3,514   - 
Gain on sale-leaseback transactions, net  9,371   -   59,225   - 
Other  (11,278)  (13,090)  (20,400)  (49,816)
Interest expense, net  (61,236)  (21,194)  (242,402)  (91,494)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes  (89,150)  20,479   (18,599)  24,585 
Income tax expense (benefit)  32,013   (15,519)  49,263   (15,600)
Income (loss) from continuing operations  (121,163)  35,998   (67,862)  40,185 
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax  -   128,072   -   176,434 
Net income (loss) attributable to Franchise Group, Inc. $(121,163) $164,070  $(67,862) $216,619 
         
Income per share from continuing operations:        
Basic $(3.09) $0.84  $(1.85) $0.84 
Diluted  (3.09)  0.83   (1.85)  0.83 
         
Net income per share:        
Basic $(3.09) $4.02  $(1.85) $5.23 
Diluted  (3.09)  3.96   (1.85)  5.14 
         
Weighted-average shares outstanding:        
Basic  39,941,287   40,229,232   40,201,666   40,171,458 
Diluted  39,941,287   40,973,736   40,201,666   40,931,423 
                 


FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
      
      
  Nine Months Ended 
(In thousands) September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021 
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 
Operating Activities     
Net income (loss) $(67,862) $216,619  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:     
Provision for doubtful accounts  97,575   2,010  
Goodwill impairment  70,000   -  
Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges  62,381   50,127  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and prepayment penalties  15,069   72,316  
Amortization of securitized debt discount  71,446   -  
Stock-based compensation expense  14,147   9,561  
Change in fair value of investment  22,138   (13,089) 
Gain on sale-leaseback, bargain purchases, and sales of Company-owned stores  (65,254)  (177,067) 
Other non-cash items  (2,265)  (391) 
Changes in other assets and liabilities  (264,550)  (44,646) 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  (47,175)  115,440  
Investing Activities     
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment  (39,127)  (37,957) 
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment  268,239   3,384  
Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired  (3,753)  (462,821) 
Divestiture of business, net of cash and restricted cash sold  -   179,471  
Issuance of operating loans to franchisees  -   (17,749) 
Payments received on operating loans to franchisees  -   23,103  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  225,359   (312,569) 
Financing Activities     
Dividends paid  (82,019)  (50,016) 
Issuance of long-term debt and other obligations  568,319   1,306,724  
Repayment of long-term debt and other obligations  (802,268)  (1,042,256) 
Issuance of common stock  83   -  
Issuance of preferred stock  -   79,542  
Payments for repurchase of common stock  (77,876)  -  
Principal payments of finance lease obligations  (2,009)  -  
Payment for debt issue costs and prepayment penalty on extinguishment  (1,339)  (88,014) 
Other stock compensation transactions  (858)  (47) 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (397,967)  205,933  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, net  -   34  
Net increase (decrease) in cash equivalents and restricted cash  (219,783)  8,838  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  292,714   151,502  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $72,931  $160,340  
Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure     
Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $63,921  $39,618  
Cash paid for interest  63,072   79,074  
Accrued capital expenditures  4,528   3,496  
Non-cash proceeds from divestiture of Liberty Tax  -   59,680  
Capital expenditures funded by finance lease liabilities  -   1,211  

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS are financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures is useful to investors as supplemental measures in evaluating the aggregate performance of the Company’s operating businesses and in comparing its results from period to period because they exclude items that the Company does not believe are reflective of its core or ongoing operating results. These measures are used by management to evaluate the Company’s performance and make resource allocation decisions each period. These metrics are also used in the determination of executive management's compensation. Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other income statement information prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Management defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for certain non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, shareholder litigation costs, corporate governance costs, accrued judgments and settlements, net of estimated revenue, store closures, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization and prepayment penalty on early debt repayment. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines and calculates Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations adjusted for non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, non-cash executive compensation expense, shareholder litigation costs, prepayment penalties on early debt repayment, non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs, store closures, the Badcock segment’s in-house financing operations, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Although amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from these non-GAAP measures, it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets support revenue generation. Management excludes amortization of intangible assets because these are non-cash amounts for which the amount and frequency are significantly impacted by the timing and size of our acquisitions, which vary from period to periods and across companies. The tax effect on the related non-GAAP adjustments was calculated based on an estimated annual non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Below are reconciliations of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 24, 2022.

                 
  For the Nine Months Ended September 24, 2022
($ In thousands) Buddy's Pet Supplies Plus American Freight Vitamin ShoppeSylvan Badcock Corporate Total
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $5,046 $29,680 $(81,701) $53,030  $602 $535  $(75,054) $(67,862)
Add back:                
Interest expense  2,623  15,152  24,105   20,386   2,318  176,633   1,185   242,402 
Income tax expense (benefit)  1,753  10,309  (4,064)  18,420   542  (1,850)  24,153   49,263 
Depreciation and amortization charges  2,272  17,479  7,834   21,088   6,072  6,720   -   61,465 
Total Adjustments  6,648  42,940  27,875   59,894   8,932  181,503   25,338   353,130 
EBITDA  11,694  72,620  (53,826)  112,924   9,534  182,038   (49,716)  285,268 
Adjustments to EBITDA                
Executive severance and related costs  -  189  -   -   -  664   -   853 
Litigation costs and settlements  55  -  863   746   -  -   (1,739)  (75)
Stock-based and long term executive compensation  209  4,886  201   -   280  -   13,938   19,515 
Corporate compliance costs  -  -  -   -   -  -   579   579 
Store closures  -  336  329   -   -  -   575   1,239 
W.S. Badcock financing operations  -  -  -   -   -  (56,441)  -   (56,441)
Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment  -  -  -   -   -  -   -   - 
Right-of-use asset impairment  -  -  738   -   -  -   -   738 
Goodwill impairment  -  -  70,000   -   -  -   -   70,000 
Integration costs  -  330  127   -   18  297   -   772 
Divestiture costs  -  -  -   -   -  3,014   -   3,014 
Acquisition costs  -  147  14   -   -  782   5,294   6,237 
Gain on investment in equity securities  -  -  -   -   -  -   22,146   22,146 
Acquisition bargain purchase gain  -  -  -   -   -  (3,514)  -   (3,514)
Gain on sale-leaseback and owned properties, net  -  -  -   (2,273)  -  (59,275)  -   (61,548)
Total Adjustments to EBITDA  264  5,888  72,272   (1,527)  298  (114,473)  40,793   3,515 
Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,958 $ 78,508 $ 18,446  $ 111,397  $ 9,832 $ 67,565  $ (8,923) $ 288,783 
                 

 



  For the Three Months Ended September 24, 2022
($ In thousands) Buddy's Pet Supplies Plus American Freight Vitamin ShoppeSylvan Badcock Corporate Total
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $599 $10,257 $(82,504) $13,293  $28 $(11,028) $(51,808) $(121,163)
Add back:                
Interest expense  990  5,647  8,944   7,555   869  36,500   731   61,236 
Income tax expense (benefit)  208  3,563  (4,343)  4,617   2  (4,656)  32,622   32,013 
Depreciation and amortization charges  764  5,744  2,747   7,143   2,087  1,392   -   19,877 
Total Adjustments  1,962  14,954  7,348   19,315   2,958  33,236   33,353   113,126 
EBITDA  2,561  25,211  (75,156)  32,608   2,986  22,208   (18,455)  (8,037)
Adjustments to EBITDA                
Executive severance and related costs  -  34  -   -   -  562   -   597 
Litigation costs and settlements  -  -  78   (119)  -  -   6   (35)
Stock-based and long term executive compensation  70  1,444  (23)  -   132  -   3,224   4,847 
Corporate compliance costs  -  -  -   -   -  -   528   528 
Store closures  -  43  110   -   -  -   -   153 
W.S. Badcock financing operations  -  -  -   -   -  1,358   -   1,358 
Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment  -  -  -   -   -  -   -   - 
ROU / Long-term asset impairment  -  -  90   -   -  -   -   90 
Goodwill impairment  -  -  70,000   -   -  -   -   70,000 
Integration costs  -  222  22   -   -  -   -   244 
Divestiture costs  -  -  -   -   -  585   -   585 
Acquisition costs  -  91  -   -   -  -   744   835 
Gain on investment in equity securities  -  -  -   -   -  -   11,282   11,282 
Acquisition bargain purchase gain  -  -  -   -   -  -   -   - 
Gain on sale-leaseback and owned properties, net  -  -  -   -   -  (9,371)  -   (9,371)
Total Adjustments to EBITDA  70  1,834  70,277   (119)  132  (6,866)  15,784   81,113 
Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,631 $ 27,045 $ (4,879) $ 32,489  $ 3,118 $ 15,342  $ (2,671) $ 73,076 
                 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS
Below are reconciliations of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations per diluted share to Non-GAAP EPS for the three and nine months ended September 24, 2022.

     
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended
($ In thousands except share count and per share data) September 24, 2022 September 24, 2022
         
Net income (loss) from continuing operations / Net income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share $(121,163)  (3.03) $(67,862) $(1.69)
Less: Preferred dividend declared  (2,128)  (0.05)  (6,386)  (0.16)
Adjusted Net Income available to Common Stockholder  (123,292)  (3.09)  (74,249)  (1.85)
Add back:        
Executive severance and related costs  597   0.02   853   0.02 
Litigation costs and settlements  (35)  -   (75)  - 
Stock-based and long term executive compensation  4,847   0.12   19,514   0.49 
Corporate compliance costs  528   0.01   579   0.01 
Store closures  153   -   1,240   0.03 
W.S. Badcock financing operations  1,358   0.03   (56,441)  (1.40)
Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment  -   -   -   - 
Right-of-use asset impairment  90   -   738   0.02 
Goodwill impairment  70,000   1.75   70,000   1.74 
Integration costs  244   0.01   772   0.02 
Divestiture costs  585   0.02   3,014   0.07 
Acquisition costs  835   0.02   6,237   0.16 
Gain on investment in equity securities  11,282   0.28   22,146   0.55 
Acquisition bargain purchase gain  -   -   (3,514)  (0.09)
Gain on sale-leaseback and owned properties, net  (9,371)  (0.23)  (61,548)  (1.53)
Adjustments to EBITDA  81,113   2.03   3,515   0.09 
Non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs  3,037   0.08   15,069   0.37 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles  4,316   0.11   12,761   0.32 
Securitized receivables interest expense  35,349   0.89   163,557   4.07 
Tax impact  22,846   0.57   4,520   0.11 
Impact of diluted share count assuming non-GAAP net income  -   -   -   - 
Total Adjustments to Net income (loss) from continuing operations 146,661   3.68   199,421   4.96 
Non-GAAP Net Income from continuing operations / Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 23,369  $ 0.59  $ 125,172  $ 3.11 
Basic weighted average shares    39,941,287     40,201,666 
Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding    39,941,287     40,201,666 
         

 

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results and are not statements of historical fact. Such statements may include statements regarding the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, statements regarding the expected success of its Home Furnishings Division, the Company’s stock repurchase program, including whether the Company will continue purchasing stock thereunder and the timing and amount thereof and its outlook for fiscal 2022. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company or its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company refers you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021, and comparable sections of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its business or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

