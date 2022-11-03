Codexis Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and provided a business update.



“In the last few months, the leadership team and I have been working to refine Codexis’ strategy by assessing the markets where Codexis and our proprietary CodeEvolver® platform have a clear competitive advantage,” said Dr. Stephen Dilly, President and CEO of Codexis. “We believe our evolved strategy will position the Company nicely to drive long-term success and increased market penetration by focusing our resources and concentrating our spend on programs where we are positioned to win. I look forward to sharing additional detail on the go-forward plan in the coming months as we solidify our strategy to deliver value for Codexis customers and shareholders.”

Key Business Highlights

Product revenues decreased 2% to $28.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding revenue from sales of CDX-616 used in the manufacture of Pfizer’s COVID-19 therapeutic (PAXLOVID™) in both periods, product revenues increased 53% to $15.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, up from $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Revenues attributable to enzymes sales to Pfizer for the manufacture of PAXLOVID™ were $12.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $18.9 million last year.





Executive Leadership Updates



Dr. Stephen Dilly was appointed as the President and CEO of Codexis. Dr. Dilly has more than three decades of executive management experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, most recently having served as President and CEO of Sierra Oncology through its recent sale to GlaxoSmithKline for $1.9 billion.



Kevin Norrett was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of Codexis. Mr. Norrett brings more than 20 years of experience across commercial, business and corporate development, operations and finance. He is responsible for driving the Company’s corporate growth strategy, business development and operational activities.



Margaret Fitzgerald was appointed as General Counsel of Codexis. Ms. Fitzgerald has almost two decades of legal experience in the biotechnology field, with a background spanning complex transactions, intellectual property and portfolio management, and commercializing therapeutics.





The Company announced the appointment of Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D. to its Board of Directors. Currently the CEO of National Resilience, a technology-focused biomanufacturing company, Dr. Singhvi is a biotechnology industry veteran with more than 30 years of research and development, operations and commercialization expertise across several modalities including cell and gene therapies, nucleic acids, vaccines and biologics.





Codexis hosted its 2022 Protein Engineering Forum, bringing over 100 top scientists and innovators together for two days of presentations and networking events to facilitate the sharing of insights and recent technological advancements throughout genomics, nucleic acid synthesis and synthetic biology.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the third quarter 2022 were $34.5 million, a decrease of 6% from $36.8 million in the third quarter 2021. On a segment basis, $31.1 million in revenue was from the Performance Enzymes segment and $3.3 million was from Biotherapeutics.





Product revenues for the third quarter 2022 were $28.0 million compared to $28.7 million in the third quarter 2021; the decrease was primarily driven by lower enzyme sales related to PAXLOVID™.





R&D revenues for the third quarter 2022 were $6.4 million compared to $8.0 million in the third quarter 2021; the decrease was driven by lower revenues from several of our large, existing customers.





Product gross margin for the third quarter 2022 was 65% compared to 76% in the third quarter 2021. The decrease was largely driven by changes in product mix, particularly the decline in sales related to PAXLOVID, variations in prices for volume sold and higher shipping costs.





R&D expenses for the third quarter 2022 were $21.8 million compared to $15.2 million in the third quarter 2021. The increase was primarily driven by higher costs associated with increased headcount and salaries as well as higher expenses for facilities and outside services.





Selling, General & Administrative expenses for the third quarter 2022 were $13.5 million, compared to $13.4 million in the third quarter 2021. SG&A expenses were flat, primarily, because higher compensation-related expenses were offset by decreases in legal costs.





The net loss for the third quarter 2022 was $10.0 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to a net income of $2.2 million, or $0.03 per share, for the third quarter 2021.





As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $108.7 million in cash and cash equivalents.



2022 Guidance

Codexis reiterated its financial guidance for 2022 issued on July 14, 2022, as follows:

Total revenues are expected to be in the range of $135 million to $141 million.





Product revenues are expected to be in the range of $112 million to $118 million, including approximately $75 million from Pfizer.





Gross margin on product revenue is expected to be in the range of 65% to 70%.



In addition, Codexis expects that its existing cash and cash equivalents, combined with the Company’s future expectations for product revenues, R&D revenues and expense management, will be sufficient to fund its planned operations through at least the end of 2024.

Codexis, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Product revenue $ 28,042 $ 28,731 $ 93,376 $ 53,674 Research and development revenue 6,428 8,038 14,839 26,579 Total revenues 34,470 36,769 108,215 80,253 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of product revenue 9,786 6,867 29,577 15,403 Research and development 21,821 15,165 60,410 39,562 Selling, general and administrative 13,499 13,407 39,859 37,600 Total costs and operating expenses 45,106 35,439 129,846 92,565 Income (loss) from operations (10,636 ) 1,330 (21,631 ) (12,312 ) Interest income 436 41 618 424 Other income, net 216 983 150 920 Income (loss) before income taxes (9,984 ) 2,354 (20,863 ) (10,968 ) Provision for income taxes 8 110 125 121 Net income (loss) $ (9,992 ) $ 2,244 $ (20,988 ) $ (11,089 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.15 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.32 ) $ (0.17 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.15 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.32 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted average common stock shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, basic 65,426 64,628 65,271 64,452 Weighted average common stock shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, diluted 65,426 67,741 65,271 64,452





Codexis, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,689 $ 116,797 Restricted cash, current 528 579 Financial assets: Accounts receivable 16,527 24,953 Contract assets 5,867 4,557 Unbilled receivables 7,490 8,558 Total financial assets 29,884 38,068 Less: allowances (109 ) (416 ) Total financial assets, net 29,775 37,652 Inventories 1,623 1,160 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,382 5,700 Total current assets 145,997 161,888 Restricted cash 1,520 1,519 Investment in non-marketable equity securities 20,510 14,002 Right-of-use assets - Operating leases, net 40,493 44,095 Right-of-use assets - Finance leases, net — 17 Property and equipment, net 23,319 21,345 Goodwill 3,241 3,241 Other non-current assets 208 276 Total assets $ 235,288 $ 246,383 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,621 $ 2,995 Accrued compensation 9,463 11,119 Other accrued liabilities 12,992 12,578 Current portion of lease obligations - Operating leases 5,230 4,093 Deferred revenue 1,602 2,586 Total current liabilities 31,908 33,371 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 8,238 3,749 Long-term lease obligations - Operating leases 39,655 43,561 Other long-term liabilities 1,356 1,311 Total liabilities 81,157 81,992 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 562,811 552,083 Accumulated deficit (408,686 ) (387,698 ) Total stockholders' equity 154,131 164,391 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 235,288 $ 246,383





Codexis, Inc.

Segmented Information

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Performance Enzymes Novel Biotherapeutics Total Performance Enzymes Novel Biotherapeutics Total Revenues: Product revenue $ 28,042 $ — $ 28,042 $ 28,731 $ — $ 28,731 Research and development revenue 3,104 3,324 6,428 3,853 4,185 8,038 Total revenues 31,146 3,324 34,470 32,584 4,185 36,769 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of product revenue 9,786 — 9,786 6,867 — 6,867 Research and development(1) 6,782 13,855 20,637 5,670 8,850 14,520 Selling, general and administrative(1) 3,791 888 4,679 3,306 831 4,137 Total segment costs and operating expenses 20,359 14,743 35,102 15,843 9,681 25,524 Income (loss) from operations $ 10,787 $ (11,419 ) (632 ) $ 16,741 $ (5,496 ) 11,245 Corporate costs(2) (7,947 ) (8,097 ) Unallocated depreciation and amortization (1,405 ) (794 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ (9,984 ) $ 2,354

(1) Research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses exclude depreciation and amortization of finance leases.

(2) Corporate costs include unallocated selling, general and administrative expense, interest income, and other income, net.





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Performance Enzymes Novel Biotherapeutics Total Performance Enzymes Novel Biotherapeutics Total Revenues: Product revenue $ 93,376 $ — $ 93,376 $ 53,674 $ — $ 53,674 Research and development revenue 7,398 7,441 14,839 14,723 11,856 26,579 Total revenues 100,774 7,441 108,215 68,397 11,856 80,253 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of product revenue 29,577 — 29,577 15,403 — 15,403 Research and development(1) 19,833 37,279 57,112 17,172 20,649 37,821 Selling, general and administrative(1) 11,208 2,288 13,496 9,294 2,052 11,346 Total segment costs and operating expenses 60,618 39,567 100,185 41,869 22,701 64,570 Income (loss) from operations $ 40,156 $ (32,126 ) 8,030 $ 26,528 $ (10,845 ) 15,683 Corporate costs(2) (24,940 ) (24,431 ) Unallocated depreciation and amortization (3,953 ) (2,220 ) Loss before income taxes $ (20,863 ) $ (10,968 )

(1) Research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses exclude depreciation and amortization of finance leases.

(2) Corporate costs include unallocated selling, general and administrative expense, interest income, and other income, net.



