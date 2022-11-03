Relay Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights

Shared 88% overall response rate (ORR) from interim data of RLY-4008 in pan-FGFR treatment (FGFRi)-naïve



FGFR2-fusion cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) patients treated at the pivotal dose at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress

$1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments at the end of third quarter 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, today reported third quarter 2022 financial results and recent corporate highlights.

“We continue to deliver on our execution focus for 2022 and the third quarter uniquely exemplified this,” said Sanjiv Patel, M.D., Relay Therapeutics’ president and chief executive officer. “We presented interim data at the ESMO Congress that demonstrate an 88% overall response rate at the pivotal dose of RLY-4008 and further support our hypothesis that selective inhibition of FGFR2 can improve the treatment for patients with FGFR2-driven tumors. The interim data demonstrate the potential power of our Dynamo platform to build transformative therapies for patients. We continue to build momentum upon our achievements this year and we believe we have the team, platform and capital to deliver upon numerous milestones.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

Continued to enroll patients across both dose escalation cohorts of the first-in-human trial for RLY-2608, a pan-mutant and isoform-selective PI3Kα inhibitor, assessing it as a single agent for patients with unresectable or metastatic solid tumors with PI3Kα mutation and evaluating RLY-2608 in combination with fulvestrant for patients with HR+, HER2–, PI3Kα-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.





Presented updated RLY-4008 data as of the August 1, 2022 cut-off date at ESMO Congress 2022, including key highlights: 15 out of 17 of the FGFRi-naïve FGFR2-fusion CCA efficacy evaluable patients at the pivotal dose experienced a partial response resulting in an 88% interim ORR (14 confirmed, 1 unconfirmed in an ongoing patient). 13 out of these 15 responders remain on treatment; 1 responder came off study to be resected with curative intent. More broadly across all dose levels and schedules, 38 FGFRi-naïve FGFR2-fusion CCA patients were eligible for efficacy evaluation, of which 24 experienced a partial response resulting in a 63% interim ORR (22 confirmed, 2 unconfirmed). Most treatment emergent adverse events were expected FGFR2 on-target, low-grade, monitorable, manageable and largely reversible. There were no observed Grade 4 or 5 adverse events, and off-target toxicities of hyperphosphatemia and diarrhea continued to be clinically insignificant.





Raised $300 million of gross proceeds in an underwritten follow-on public offering.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments: As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled approximately $1.1 billion compared to $958 million as of December 31, 2021. Relay Therapeutics expects its current cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund its current operating plan into 2025.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $66.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $45.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to $11.9 million related to clinical trial expenses, $5.6 million of additional employee related costs, which includes $1.7 million in stock-based compensation, and $2.7 million related to preclinical programs and platform technologies.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $16.1 million for third quarter of 2022, as compared to $14.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to additional employee related costs.

Net Loss: Net loss was $84.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, or a net loss per share of $0.76, as compared to a net loss of $60.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, or a net loss per share of $0.66.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: License and other revenue $ 344 $ 666 $ 1,128 $ 2,462 Total revenue 344 666 1,128 2,462 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses $ 66,900 $ 44,974 $ 179,078 $ 120,743 In-process research and development expenses — — — 123,000 Loss on initial consolidation of variable interest entity — — — 11,855 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 3,262 2,000 (1,133 ) 2,000 General and administrative expenses 16,074 14,682 49,607 41,839 Total operating expenses 86,236 61,656 227,552 299,437 Loss from operations (85,892 ) (60,990 ) (226,424 ) (296,975 ) Other income: Interest income 1,713 157 3,414 563 Other income (expense) 7 — 4 (4 ) Total other income, net 1,720 157 3,418 559 Net loss $ (84,172 ) $ (60,833 ) $ (223,006 ) $ (296,416 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.66 $ 2.04 $ 3.20 Weighted average shares of common stock, basic and diluted 110,905,940 92,692,515 109,290,743 92,599,781 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Unrealized holding (loss) gain (1,483 ) 74 (12,301 ) (54 ) Total other comprehensive (loss) income (1,483 ) 74 (12,301 ) (54 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (85,655 ) $ (60,759 ) $ (235,307 ) $ (296,470 )





Relay Therapeutics, Inc.

Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 1,053,792 $ 958,073 Working capital (1) 1,015,870 951,921 Total assets 1,168,718 1,008,443 Total liabilities 168,949 110,635 Total stockholders’ equity 999,769 897,808 Restricted cash 2,578 2,578

(1) Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.