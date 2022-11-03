Maravai LifeSciences Announces November and December 2022 Investor Conference Schedule

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences during the months of November and December.



On November 8th, 2022, at 12:50 p.m. PST, Kevin Herde, Chief Financial Officer, and Brian Neel, Chief Operating Officer, Nucleic Acid Production, will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference being held in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

On December 6th at 10:00 a.m. GMT, Mr. Herde will present at the Nasdaq Investor Conference held in Association with Morgan Stanley taking place in London, UK.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available to all interested parties on the Maravai LifeSciences Investor Relations website, under Events and Presentations. An archived version of the webcasts will also be available on the Maravai website following the completion of each event.

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapies companies.

