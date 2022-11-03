TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:



Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 8 h at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Chicago with a presentation at 1:10 pm Central Time, and

Bank of America Leveraged Finance/Credit Conference on November 29th at the Boca Raton Resort in Boca Raton with a presentation at 1:30 pm Eastern Time.

All presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.