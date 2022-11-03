eGain to Participate in the Annual ROTH Technology Event in New York on November 16, 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading AI knowledge platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that management will be participating in the 11th Annual ROTH Technology Event taking place on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at The Yale Club in New York City.



eGain CFO Eric Smit will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the event. For additional information or to schedule a meeting, please contact either your ROTH representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com .

About eGain

Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM and contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.egain.com for more information.

