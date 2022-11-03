Trisura Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.



David Clare, President and CEO of Trisura, stated, “Trisura extended its track record of performance, reporting income of $23.7 million, a new quarterly record. Growth in premium and profitable underwriting supported by increased investment income generated a 19.9% return on equity(1) despite investments in infrastructure.

“Expansion of market share and maturation of our platform resulted in premium growth of 59.3% in the quarter. In Canada, disciplined underwriting and greater scale generated an 83.1% combined ratio(1). Our US business bound a quarterly record $465.6 million of gross premiums and reported deferred fee income of $40.7 million.

“In July we raised $144.0 million in equity capital, the proceeds of which are to support growth across the platform. We also closed the acquisition of a book of surety business in Canada, adding to our momentum in the years to come.”

Financial Highlights

EPS of $0.51 in Q3 2022 compared to $0.38 in Q3 2021. Adjusted EPS ( 2 ) of $0.45 for the quarter compared to $0.41 in the prior period.





of $0.45 for the quarter compared to $0.41 in the prior period. Book value per share (1) of $11.47 increased 35.1% from September 30, 2021, driven by our recent equity raise, strong earnings, and foreign currency movements, but diluted by unrealized losses on investments in the quarter.





of $11.47 increased 35.1% from September 30, 2021, driven by our recent equity raise, strong earnings, and foreign currency movements, but diluted by unrealized losses on investments in the quarter. Gross written premiums growth of 59.3% in Q3 2022 reflected sustained growth in Canada and expansion in US fronting.





Net income of $23.7 million in the quarter grew 47.9% compared to Q3 2021, driven by growth and profitable underwriting in Canada and the US.





ROE of 19.9% compared to 20.4% in Q3 2021, exceeding our mid-teens target despite significant growth and a larger capital base.





Consolidated combined ratio is 81.6%, and consolidated loss ratio(1) is 29.9% for Q3 2022.



Amounts in C$ millions Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Variance Q3 2022 YTD Q3 2021 YTD Variance Gross premiums written 644.8 404.7 59.3 % 1,768.4 1,078.5 64.0 % Net income 23.7 16.1 47.9 % 65.0 52.3 24.4 % EPS – diluted, $ 0.51 0.38 34.2 % 1.50 1.24 21.0 % Adjusted EPS – diluted, $ 0.45 0.41 9.8 % 1.37 1.16 18.1 % Book value per share, $ 11.47 8.49 35.1 % 11.47 8.49 35.1 % Debt-to-Capital ratio(1) 12.5 % 17.7 % (5.2pts ) 12.5 % 17.7 % (5.2pts ) LTM ROE 19.9 % 20.4 % (0.5pts ) 19.9 % 20.4 % (0.5pts ) Adjusted LTM ROE(3) 19.2 % 18.9 % 0.3pts 19.2 % 18.9 % 0.3pts Combined ratio – Canada 83.1 % 79.3 % 3.8pts 81.2 % 76.9 % 4.3pts Fronting operational ratio – US(1) 83.4 % 73.0 % 10.4pts 80.5 % 70.1 % 10.4pts

Insurance Operations

GPW in Canada increased by 24.3% in Q3 2022. Strong underwriting performance across all lines contributed to a combined ratio of 83.1% and an ROE of 30.6%.





Fronting arrangements in Canada contributed $72.5 million premiums in the quarter.





GPW in the US of $465.6 million in the quarter, increased by 78.7%, compared to $260.5 million in Q3 2021, and fee income of $18.2 million in the quarter increased by 72.6% compared to $10.5 million in Q3 2021. Growth was the result of maturing and new programs and contributed to improved net income of $8.6 million in the quarter and a 13.6% ROE.



Capital

The Minimum Capital Test ratio (4) of our regulated Canadian subsidiary was 232% as at September 30, 2022 (229% as at December 31, 2021), which comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements (5) of 150%.



of our regulated Canadian subsidiary was 232% as at September 30, 2022 (229% as at December 31, 2021), which comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements of 150%. The Risk-Based Capital of the regulated insurance companies of Trisura US was in excess of the various Company Action Levels of the states in which it is licensed at September 30, 2022.



Consolidated debt-to-capital ratio of 12.5% as at September 30, 2022 is below our long-term target of 20.0%.



Investments

Interest and dividend income rose 53.7% in the quarter compared to Q3 2021. The portfolio benefited from higher yields and increased capital generated from strong operational performance and the equity raise.



Corporate Development

In July 2022, the Company raised $144.0 million in equity capital to support growth across the platform.



In September 2022, Trisura announced the acquisition of Sovereign Insurance’s surety business in Canada.



About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada (“Trisura Canada”) and the United States (“Trisura US”). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

As at September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 384,553 341,319 Investments 740,548 641,140 Premiums and accounts receivable, and other assets 437,804 311,629 Recoverable from reinsurers 2,150,255 1,375,354 Deferred acquisition costs 412,805 304,580 Capital assets and intangible assets 20,280 17,109 Deferred tax assets 19,254 9,223 Total assets 4,165,499 3,000,354 Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 100,121 216,633 Reinsurance premiums payable 472,482 335,673 Unearned premiums 1,376,791 965,245 Unearned reinsurance commissions 245,763 152,003 Unpaid claims and loss adjustment expenses 1,369,026 897,011 Debt outstanding 75,000 75,000 Total liabilities 3,639,183 2,641,565 Shareholders' equity 526,316 358,789 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,165,499 3,000,354

Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three and nine months ended September 30

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q3 2022 YTD Q3 2021 YTD Gross premiums written 644,820 404,678 1,768,415 1,078,466 Net premiums written 106,414 104,631 360,517 282,196 Net premiums earned 111,996 75,489 303,016 195,141 Fee income 18,855 11,358 53,393 37,254 Net investment income 6,583 2,712 15,683 175 Net gains 3,723 2,123 4,690 10,758 Total revenues 141,157 91,682 376,782 243,328 Net claims and loss adjustment expenses (33,457 ) (20,010 ) (86,117 ) (45,507 ) Net commissions (48,510 ) (29,527 ) (129,929 ) (74,416 ) Operating expenses (28,263 ) (19,001 ) (73,499 ) (55,752 ) Interest expenses (823 ) (592 ) (2,056 ) (1,060 ) Total claims and expenses (111,053 ) (69,130 ) (291,601 ) (176,735 ) Income before income taxes 30,104 22,552 85,181 66,593 Income tax expense (6,358 ) (6,495 ) (20,190 ) (14,329 ) Net income 23,746 16,057 64,991 52,264 Other comprehensive (loss) income (218 ) 2,473 (43,653 ) 7,070 Comprehensive income 23,528 18,530 21,338 59,334

Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and nine months ended September 30

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q3 2022 YTD Q3 2021 YTD Net income 23,746 16,057 64,991 52,264 Non-cash items (4,401 ) 6,228 2,937 16,020 Change in working capital 16,735 58,122 70,405 130,225 Realized gains (1,494 ) (354 ) (6,979 ) (1,835 ) Income taxes paid (7,305 ) (3,981 ) (28,829 ) (11,168 ) Interest paid (110 ) (99 ) (1,606 ) (456 ) Net cash from operating activities 27,171 75,973 100,919 185,050 Proceeds on disposal of investments 22,228 48,066 120,083 108,346 Purchases of investments (156,651 ) (53,682 ) (333,318 ) (228,359 ) Net purchases of capital and intangible assets (1,328 ) (454 ) (1,734 ) (2,979 ) Net cash used in investing activities (135,751 ) (6,070 ) (214,969 ) (122,992 ) Shares issued 143,494 - 145,160 859 Shares purchased under Restricted Share Units plan (61 ) (125 ) (2,167 ) (2,055 ) Issuance of note payable - - - 75,000 Loans received - - 30,000 26,970 Loans repaid (30,000 ) - (30,000 ) (54,525 ) Lease payments (477 ) (466 ) (1,424 ) (1,154 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities 112,956 (591 ) 141,569 45,095 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,376 69,312 27,519 107,153 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 367,966 172,817 341,319 136,519 Currency translation 12,211 3,203 15,715 1,660 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 384,553 245,332 384,553 245,332

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Table 1 – Reconciliation of reported Net income to Adjusted net income(6): reflect Net income, adjusted for certain items to normalize earnings to core operations in order to better reflect our North American specialty operations.

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q3 2022 YTD Q3 2021 YTD Net income 23,746 16,057 64,991 52,264 Adjustments: Impact of share based compensation 441 1,117 (2,507 ) 8,282 Loss on sale of structured insurance assets - 1,336 - 1,336 Net gains (3,723 ) (2,123 ) (4,690 ) (10,758 ) Net gains from life annuity - (633 ) - (2,032 ) Tax impact of above items 470 1,272 1,484 524 Adjustments relating to income tax benefits - 285 - (936 ) Adjusted net income 20,934 17,311 59,278 48,680

Table 2 – ROE and Adjusted ROE: a measure of the Company’s use of equity.

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 LTM net income 75,286 63,213 LTM average equity 377,778 310,551 ROE 19.9 % 20.4 % LTM net income 75,286 63,213 Adjustments: Impact of share based compensation (565 ) 9,027 Loss on sale of structured insurance assets - 1,336 Net gains (8,416 ) (13,580 ) Net losses (gains) from life annuity 2,668 (1,440 ) Impact of Catastrophe programs reinsurance 2,158 - Tax impact of above items 1,358 1,099 Adjustments relating to non-recurring income tax benefits - (936 ) Adjusted LTM net income(3) 72,489 58,719 LTM average equity 377,778 310,551 Adjusted LTM ROE 19.2 % 18.9 %

Table 3 – Reconciliation of Average equity(7) to LTM average equity: LTM average equity is used in calculating adjusted ROE.

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Average equity 438,032 312,807 Adjustments: days in quarter proration (60,254 ) (2,256 ) LTM average equity 377,778 310,551

Footnotes

(1) This is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to Q3 2022 MD&A, Section 10, Operating Metrics table for its composition. To access MD&A, see Trisura’s website or SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(2) This is a non-IFRS ratio, see table 10.2 in Q3 2022 MD&A for details on composition, as well as each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of ratio, and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor. Non-IFRS ratios are not standardized under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the ratio relates and might not be comparable to similar ratios disclosed by other companies.

(3) This is a non-IFRS ratio. See table 10.4 in Q3 2022 MD&A for details on composition, as well as each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of ratio, and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor.

(4) This measure is calculated in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada’s (OSFI’s) Guideline A, Minimum Capital Test.

(5) This target is in accordance with OSFI’s Guideline A-4, Regulatory Capital and Internal Capital Targets.

(6) See section on Non-IFRS financial measures, Reconciliation of reported Net income to Adjusted net income. Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS financial measure. Non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the measure relates and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. Details and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor can be found in the reconciliation table.

(7) Average equity is calculated as the sum of opening equity and closing equity over the last twelve months, divided by two.

