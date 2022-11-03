English French

EDF updates its 2022 French nuclear output estimate

EDF updates its 2022 French nuclear output estimate to 275-285TWh, compared to the previous estimate of 280-300TWh.

This estimate takes into account the following factors:

The impact on maintenance schedules of strikes movements in autumn 2022

Outage extensions at 4 nuclear reactors involved in the programme of inspections and repairs related to the stress corrosion phenomenon1.

The French nuclear output estimates for 2023 and 2024, respectively 300-330TWh and 315-345TWh, remain unchanged.

This press release is certified. Check its authenticity on medias.edf.com

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

1 Cattenom 1 and 3, Penly 2 et Chooz B1.

Attachment