CooperCompanies Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 4:15 PM ET. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results and current corporate developments.



The live dial-in number for the call is 800-715-9871. The conference ID is 2291153. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available through the “Investor Relations” section of the CooperCompanies website at http://investor.coopercos.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following the event.

A recording of the call will be available beginning at 9:00 PM ET on December 8, 2022 through December 15, 2022. To hear this recording, dial 800-715-9871 and enter code 2291153.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of roughly 14,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .