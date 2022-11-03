Baum Hedlund Earns Ranking in U.S. News Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” Los Angeles 2023

Los Angeles, California, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman law firm has earned regional ranking in the 2023 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® Best Law Firms™ for three practice areas.

The Los Angeles law firm earned the following rankings in U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” of 2023:

Metropolitan Tier 1 (Los Angeles):

Aviation Law

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” has recognized Baum Hedlund each year since 2015, highlighting the firm's continued respect among peers and clients in the Los Angeles area and throughout the country.

The 2023 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” recognizes the most elite firms across the nation, identified for their professional excellence with consistently positive feedback from clients and peers. To become eligible for a “Best Law Firms” ranking, at least one lawyer at the firm must be recognized in the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, an exclusive award presented to only the top 5% of lawyers in the United States.

U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” uses a tier system that rewards firms that achieve higher overall scores in the evaluation process. The first tier in each metropolitan area includes those firms that score within a certain percentage of the highest-scoring firms; the second tier, those firms that score within a certain percentage of the next highest scoring firms, and so on.

Baum Hedlund’s tier 1 rankings in three practice areas is a unique achievement, one that firm managing shareholder, Michael L. Baum, is particularly proud of.

“This recognition is a nice validation of our firm’s commitment to doing the right thing for our clients and our leadership on the cutting-edge, high-profile cases we have the privilege of working up,” Baum says. “We have a team that listens so well to our clients, analyzes the cases and documents so meticulously, stays up late, works through weekends, travels away from home, argues passionately in court, and represents our firm with such skill and dedication that our clients and our peers clearly take note.”

As part of the review, numerous Baum Hedlund clients and peers submitted comments about the Los Angeles law firm. Here are a few of them. Former client, Pastor BJ Cameron, wrote:

“Personally, I don't believe I could have found a better law firm to represent my medical personal injury. Their professionalism is outstanding!”

Zen Honeycutt, the Founding Executive Director of Moms Across America:

“My interactions with Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman have been extraordinary. Their knowledge of the topic is far above that of any other law firm I have interacted with. Their exemplary commitment to integrity, providing the utmost service to their clients, results in actions that are much more courageous than most law firms are willing to be. Baum Hedlund give me hope that legal actions can make a difference in creating a better, safer world and I nominate them as the best law firm on the planet.”

Mark Burton, Esq. of Audet & Partners, another distinguished attorney, described Baum Hedlund as:

"One of the top trial firms in the US."

A board-certified neurologist, plaintiffs’ expert and instructor at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Joseph Glenmullen, also vouched for the firm:

“The attorneys at Baum Hedlund are an extraordinary group of people: incredibly intelligent, diligent, creative, and relentless in their pursuit of justice! They embody a marvelous combination of leaving no stone upturned in their thoroughness, while simultaneously being able to think creatively outside the box. Anyone would be delighted to be their client or to work with them.”

About Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman

Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman attorneys are committed safety advocates who dedicate themselves to vindicating their clients' rights and ensuring they are compensated for their injuries. Since 1973, the firm has earned a reputation for breaking new ground, holding major corporations accountable, influencing public policy, and raising public awareness about important safety issues.

Based in Los Angeles and with offices throughout the country, Baum Hedlund is nationally recognized as a preeminent plaintiff law firm committed to taking on and leading high-stakes litigation against global corporations and organizations. While the firm handles a broad range of cases, Baum Hedlund has a track record of success in commercial transportation litigation, pharmaceutical drug and medical device product liability, toxic torts, and whistleblower cases.

The firm is currently leading the following active litigations:

Many leading legal publications have recognized Baum Hedlund for notable verdicts and settlements and inducted them into the Verdicts Hall of Fame by ALM and The National Law Journal:

Largest California Product Liability Jury Verdicts Two Years in a Row 2018-2019

Top 10 National Jury Verdicts Two Years in a Row 2018-2019

Top 10 Most Impressive Plaintiff Verdicts 2019

Top 20 National Jury Verdicts 2018

Top 10 Illinois Product Liability Jury Verdicts 2017

Top 10 Illinois Wrongful Death Jury Verdicts 2017

Top 50 Illinois Jury Verdicts 2017

Top 100 National Wrongful Death Jury Verdicts 2017

Past performance, testimonials or endorsements do not constitute a guarantee, warranty, or prediction regarding the outcome of future cases.

