What Owners Corporations Need to Know About Private Waste Management

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the leading provider of waste management services Melbourne-wide, Waste Sense explains that before a new development is built, the developers must apply for a permit from local council. When assessing the proposal, council will decide whether they have the resources to collect waste or if the bin collection needs to be organised through a private waste management company, organised by the body corporate.

According to Waste Sense, there are a variety of factors council will review during the waste management assessment. From the layout of the development and number of residences to surrounding properties, access restrictions, proximity between bin storage and main road as well space on the nature strip, the council will determine whether there would be issues with a collection truck accessing the bins.

For many medium and high-density residential developments, Waste Sense says most local councils don't have the resources to collect the waste and therefore private waste collection becomes a condition of the development approval.

Waste Sense says that as apartment living becomes increasingly popular, the issue of waste disposal can cause problems if not done correctly. Owners corporations play a key role in encouraging best-practice behaviour by residents when it comes to waste management and recycling. For example, bins should be easily accessible by residents and should be clearly marked to avoid contamination.

As a specialist waste services broker, Waste Sense provides owners corporations with one point of contact for all the waste services their facility needs. Waste Sense works with a network of over 50 suppliers, meaning each specialist provider is chosen based on their suitability to service each site.

Waste Sense has the buying power and reach to match any multinational waste company in Australia and can handle all waste needs, regardless of how diverse they are. Additionally, Waste Sense will negotiate on behalf of owners corporations to deliver better price leverage.

For more information on waste management Melbourne-wide, contact Waste Sense.

