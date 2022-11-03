Experts Share Simple Ways to Enhance and Improve the Backyard in Time for Summer

ADELAIDE, Australia, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to South Australian outdoor building company Softwoods, for homeowners considering a backyard makeover, the key to a successful design is a considered mix of landscaping and lifestyle elements. Here, the company shares its top tips for simple ways to get the most from the backyard.

Softwoods advises homeowners to consider the architecture of their property as well as the local area as a starting point for the backyard design. Looking at tried-and-tested landscaping in the nearby area and then adding a unique spin will give any space the standout factor homeowners desire.

One of the simplest and most effective ways to enhance a backyard is by adding a sensory garden. Softwoods explains this space doesn't need to be high maintenance — it could simply incorporate walkways and paths with low-scented plantings such as herbs placed in between stepping stones. A water feature will deliver a soothing and relaxed vibe while a raised garden bed with herbs will activate the sense of smell and touch. Sensory gardens are particularly beneficial to children as well as those who are disabled or suffering from mental health problems.

A backyard fireplace set under an enclosed seating area will add warmth in the cooler months, allowing homeowners to get the most out of their backyard all year round. Softwoods suggests utilising a covered pergola with draping vines.

Incorporating pretty planting and flower beds throughout the backyard will create a seamless connection through the whole space. The key is anticipating the heights, colours and textures of the plants and planning accordingly to ensure it doesn't become more maintenance than homeowners can handle.

By adding effective outdoor lighting to decking and gardens, Softwoods says homeowners will get maximum enjoyment out of their backyard. Using a variety of sources such as solar-powered lamps and lighting up trees and shrubs will make the space more inviting and ambient.

As an independent, community-minded and environmentally conscious company, Softwoods is focused on providing an exceptional customer experience. With a range of build options available, including DIY pergolas and decking as well as a comprehensive service offering incorporating initial design through to final build, Softwoods can help homeowners transform their backyard in time for summer.

