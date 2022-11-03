With Christmas Just Around the Corner, Now is the Time to Get the Kids' Gifts Sorted

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juggling a long list of preparations, gift shopping and the kids being home on school holidays can be particularly stressful for parents over the Christmas period. New Zealand's premium trampoline online supplier, SpaceJump recommends parents beat the crowds to ensure they don't miss out on the special gifts the kids really want.

Rather than purchasing lots of smaller gifts for the family, a combined gift for everyone is a great idea for families with more than one child. A trampoline is always a winner with kids at Christmas and as an added bonus, a trampoline encourages the whole family to spend time together outside. A combined gift also takes the pressure off thinking about what to get each child too.

Offering a range of high quality, safety focused trampolines at affordable prices, SpaceJump explains that typically there is a rush in the few weeks prior to Christmas as many people leave their gift shopping to the last minute. Purchasing big ticket items early will help families avoid the stress of worrying whether there will be stock or the order can be delivered on time. Experts say it's a good idea to sign up to receive email offers and other promotional material from various companies throughout the year to be the first to know about special offers, which can offer families big savings.

When a large item, such as a trampoline is the hero gift for the kids at Christmas, parents also need to factor in time to assemble the product. SpaceJump provides detailed assembly instructions for customers to make the set up easier and recommends a minimum of two people for the assembly.

On a mission to inspire active outdoor play for kids, the SpaceJump team are experts in the industry and are committed to providing the safest products. Striking the perfect balance of safety and fun without compromising on gravity-defying bounce, shop for the best trampoline NZ wide online at SpaceJump today to ensure no family member is disappointed on Christmas Day.

