Acreage Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences and Events

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced its leadership team will participate in the following conferences and events in November:



MJBizCon, November 15-18, 2022, Las Vegas: Peter Caldini, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the panel “Growing Pains and Gains: Deep Dive into Current Cannabis Challenges, Trends and Opportunities” on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 9:40 AM PT on the main stage at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Additionally, Mr. Caldini and Dennis Curran, Chief Operating Officer, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information on the event, click here.

CannaVest West Institutional Capital Forum, November 16-17, 2022, Las Vegas: Peter Caldini will be featured on the panel “M&A, Retail Expansion & Industry Consolidation: Impact on Valuations and Investor Sentiment” at 3:15 PM PT on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort. For more information on the event, click here.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the Company’s national retail store brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, craft brand Superflux, the Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

