TILLY’S LIFE CENTER WELCOMES NEW CEO, COLLEEN VERSTEEG

Orange County, California, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilly’s Life Center (TLC), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting teen mental health, recently announced the addition of Colleen Versteeg as its new CEO. Colleen brings 20 years of proven leadership experience to TLC, and has extensive expertise in non-profit management, with a focus on organizations centered around supporting local youth.

As the Executive Director of Orange County Head Start for over a decade, Colleen was instrumental in achieving a number of financial and program goals, through public relations efforts, securing federal and state grants, heavy involvement with other organizations in the community, and advocacy at state and federal levels. She oversaw a 45-million dollar annual budget, and ensured the organization was fiscally responsible throughout her tenure. Before that, she worked as a Child Development Coordinator at Santa Ana School District where she oversaw all early childhood state and federal grants. She has also been a volunteer and board member for a number of community organizations that support youth academic and social well-being.

TLC’s Founder and President Tilly Levine stated “I could not be more excited about this new chapter in our organization. Colleen brings so much experience in our field, and we feel like she will be a perfect fit for our culture, our values, and our mission.”

About TLC:

Tilly’s Life Center (TLC) is a nonprofit educational program that helps teens overcome the serious obstacles they are met with on a daily basis, like depression, suicide, anxiety, substance abuse and school violence, among many others. Our proactive approach uses experiential learning, journal writing, open discussion, and other activities to guide teens in effectively coping with crisis, adopting healthy habits, and reaching their full potential. The program is available as a high school course, an after-school program, or a series of workshops. Additionally, TLC has launched an Educator Certification initiative to train educators to implement our curriculum in their classrooms. Topics reflect what teens experience in their lives, such as stress management, bullying, body-image, coping mechanisms, and more. To find out more, please visit www.tillyslifecenter.org.

