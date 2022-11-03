AGF Reports October 2022 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets

English French

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets1 of $40.0 billion as at October 31, 2022.



AUM



($ billions) October 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 % Change

Month-Over-

Month October 31,

2021 % Change

Year-Over-

Year Total Mutual Fund (including retail pooled funds) $22.8 $21.7 $23.8 Institutional and Sub-advisory + Exchange-traded funds + AGF Private Wealth $15.1 $14.6 $16.4 Subtotal

(before AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets1) $37.9 $36.3 $40.2 AGF Private Capital $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 Total AUM $38.0 $36.4 4.4% $40.3 (5.7%) AGF Private Capital fee-earning assets1 $2.0 $2.0 $2.1 Total AUM and fee-earning assets1 $40.0 $38.4 4.2% $42.4 (5.7%) Average Daily Mutual Fund AUM $22.1 $22.2 $23.6

1 Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.

Mutual Fund AUM by Category (including retail pooled funds)



($ billions) October 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 October 31,

2021 Domestic Equity Funds $3.9 $3.7 $4.2 U.S. and International Equity Funds 12.2 11.3 12.2 Domestic Balanced Funds 0.3 0.3 0.4 U.S. and International Balanced Funds 1.6 1.6 1.7 Domestic Fixed Income Funds 1.5 1.4 1.6 U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds 3.1 3.2 3.6 Domestic Money Market 0.2 0.2 0.1 Total Mutual Fund AUM $22.8 $21.7 $23.8





AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets



($ billions) October 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 October 31,

2021 AGF Private Capital AUM $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 AGF Private Capital fee-earning assets 2.0 2.0 2.1 Total AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets $2.1 $2.1 $2.2

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.



AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm’s investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.



Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams spanning on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With $40 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

