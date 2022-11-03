O-I Glass Names Global Treasurer

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: O-I) today announced Meena Dafesh has been named Vice President and Global Treasurer for the company, managing the company’s worldwide financial assets.

In this role, Dafesh will be responsible for O-I’s global treasury function which includes planning and executing capital market transactions, managing liquidity for O-I’s global operations, developing and maintaining global banking and bondholder relationships, managing foreign currency and interest rate risk, establishing capital allocation priorities, and more.

Dafesh has held many financial roles of increasing responsibility and most recently served as Vice President and Global Treasurer for Carrier Global Corporation.

“We welcome Meena to the O-I finance team. Her broad business experience and deep treasury expertise will be critical to help O-I achieve its vision to be the most innovative, sustainable and chosen supplier of brand-building glass packaging,” said John Haudrich, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for O-I.

Dafesh holds a Bachelor of Business from the University of Technology Sydney and earned her CPA certification through CPA Australia.





ABOUT O-I

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure, healthy and completely recyclable; making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 24,000 people across 70 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.4 billion in 2021. Recognizing the tremendous benefits of glass, the United Nations has designated 2022 as the International Year of Glass to celebrate the past, present, and future of this transformative material. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn



