Calgary Health Foundation announces Murray Sigler as new interim President & CEO

Calgary, Alberta, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Respected Calgary business leader, Murray Sigler is the new interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Calgary Health Foundation.

Mr. Sigler’s vast career leading organizations will allow him to bring his experience to help elevate the impact of philanthropy on Calgary’s health sector.

“Mr. Sigler brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will position Calgary Health Foundation for tremendous growth ahead,” said Board Chair, Sandy Edmonstone. “He understands Calgary and the community deeply, and his commitment to volunteerism has helped numerous organizations succeed.”

“I’m honored to join Calgary Health Foundation to help continue its critical work at this important juncture,” said Mr. Sigler. “Calgary Health Foundation is well positioned for the opportunities ahead and I am looking forward to working with Alberta Health Services and the Government of Alberta as their philanthropic partner in tackling some of the big challenges the health sector faces.”

Prior to joining Calgary Health Foundation, Mr. Sigler was appointed interim CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce in 2020. He served as the Executive Advisor of Sport Calgary beginning in 2019, after serving as CEO & Executive Director since January 2016. Murray is also Principal of Calgary-based Altius Corporation. Altius is a private investment and consulting firm serving clients in sport, aviation, tourism, technology and international commerce.

Until June 2016, Murray served at Axia Net Media Corporation (TSX “AXX” until going private in 2016) as President of Axia North America as well as Axia’s Executive Vice President.

Before joining Axia in 2009, Murray was Managing Director of the Government of Alberta's UK Office for three and a half years. Prior to that, he was President and CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, and had an extensive career in the aviation industry, including as President and COO of Canadian Airlines International, CEO of Canadian Regional Airlines and initial President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. He is a former Board member of numerous transportation and aviation sector entities.

In April 2022, Murray was honored by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce as recipient of its Sherrold Moore Award, bestowed annually upon a long-standing Chamber member whose character embodies the true essence of community, volunteerism and humble dedication to the community. (See full biography below).

The Calgary Health Foundation is a key partner with Alberta Health Services (AHS) and is the fundraising entity for the city’s four adult acute care hospitals, community health centres, as well as Carewest, a subsidiary of AHS that operates several continuing care sites. The organization also supports care in the community through a variety of programs and services.

Murray Sigler’s appointment is effective November 3. Mr. Sigler takes over from Mike Meldrum, who announced his transition last month.

Mr. Murray Sigler biography

This unique blend of international aviation and transportation sector experience has enabled him serve as an expert panel member of airport operations review public enquiries including BAA Heathrow Airport (2011) and GTAA Pearson International (2014).

He holds degrees in Arts and Law from the University of Alberta. He is an active member of the Law Society of Alberta and a graduate of Harvard University's Graduate School of Business in the Advanced Management Program. He is an active member of the Calgary Chapter of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

Murray has been active throughout his career as a Board member and Chair of numerous corporate, community and professional organizations in Alberta, nationally and beyond. He currently serves on the Boards of Sport for Calgary Foundation, Parks Foundation Calgary, KidSport Calgary, Lindsay Park Sports Society, and Alberta’s History and Heroes Foundation. He is an honorary lifetime member of the Canada/UK Chamber of Commerce.

The Calgary Health Foundation is a philanthropic organization uniting our donors, four hospitals, care providers, and community partners with the ambitious aim of revolutionizing health outcomes. Through deep cooperation, unrelenting persistence and a sharp focus on care, wellness and research, we are unyielding in our efforts to ensure Calgarians receive the most progressive care in the world — because our loved ones and yours deserve nothing less. calgaryhealthfoundation.ca.

For more information about Calgary Health Foundation and its strategic priorities, visit calgaryhealthfoundation.ca

