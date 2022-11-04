Proactive news headlines including Arovella Therapeutics, Lithium Power International, Taruga Minerals and Great Boulder Resources

Sydney, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA)’s decision to focus exclusively on its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell platform and cease research and development (R&D) operations on its legacy OroMist platform is a sensible move, Edison Investment Research Ltd said. Click here

Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) has confirmed that the standing of its concessions and permitting at the flagship 100%-owned Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile is solid according to the laws of the country. Click here

Taruga Minerals Ltd (ASX:TAR) has secured firm commitments to raise up to $3.5 million in a strongly supported placement of 125 million fully paid ordinary shares at $0.028 per share. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has extended its gold mineralisation footprint at the Side Well Gold Project near Meekatharra in Western Australia, where reverse circulation (RC) drilling has returned some of the highest grades outside of the high-grade vein (HGV) area. Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has secured written approval from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) to construct and operate the TECH Project, situated in Landsdown in Northern Australia. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has fielded further highly encouraging results from lithium exploration at the Mt Alexander Project in WA’s Goldfields, including early indications that the maiden drill program has intersected lithium-bearing pegmatites below surface. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd and its subsidiary Blowfish Studios have launched the first-ever Phantom Galaxies play-and-earn event dubbed ‘Astrafite Rush’, which will be dropping today in a public alpha release. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com