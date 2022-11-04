English Finnish Swedish

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

4 November 2022 at 07.50 a.m

Aktia’s financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2023



Financial Statement Release 2022

Aktia Bank Plc publishes its Financial Statement Release for 2022 on Friday 17 February 2023.



Annual Report 2022

Aktia Bank Plc’s Annual Report 2022 will be published week 11 at the latest.



Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2023

Aktia Bank Plc's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is planned to be held on Wednesday 5 April 2023.



Interim Reports 2023

Interim Report January–March 2023: Thursday 11 May 2023

Half-year Report January–June 2023: Wednesday 9 August 2023

Interim Report January–September 2023: Thursday 9 November 2023



Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom(at)aktia.fi



www.aktia.com



Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2022 amounted to EUR 13.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

