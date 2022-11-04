Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 27 October 2022 to 2 November 2022
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 700 shares during the period from 27 October 2022 to 2 November 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 October 2022 to 2 November 2022:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|27 October 2022
|1 600
|28.00
|28.10
|27.90
|44 800
|28 October 2022
|2 000
|27.78
|27.90
|27.60
|55 560
|31 October 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|1 November 2022
|1 980
|28.02
|28.14
|27.82
|55 480
|2 November 2022
|2 120
|27.76
|27.90
|27.60
|58 851
|Total
|7 700
|—
|—
|—
|214 691
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|27 October 2022
|400
|28.20
|28.20
|28.20
|11 280
|28 October 2022
|1 000
|27.85
|27.90
|27.82
|27 850
|31 October 2022
|3 000
|28.11
|28.14
|28.10
|84 330
|1 November 2022
|800
|28.40
|28.40
|28.40
|22 720
|2 November 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|5 200
|—
|—
|—
|146 180
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 87 771 shares.
On 2 November 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 066 690 own shares, or 6.89% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
