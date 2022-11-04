Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 27 October 2022 to 2 November 2022

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 700 shares during the period from 27 October 2022 to 2 November 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 October 2022 to 2 November 2022:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 27 October 2022 1 600 28.00 28.10 27.90 44 800 28 October 2022 2 000 27.78 27.90 27.60 55 560 31 October 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 1 November 2022 1 980 28.02 28.14 27.82 55 480 2 November 2022 2 120 27.76 27.90 27.60 58 851 Total 7 700 — — — 214 691





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 27 October 2022 400 28.20 28.20 28.20 11 280 28 October 2022 1 000 27.85 27.90 27.82 27 850 31 October 2022 3 000 28.11 28.14 28.10 84 330 1 November 2022 800 28.40 28.40 28.40 22 720 2 November 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 5 200 — — — 146 180

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 87 771 shares.

On 2 November 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 066 690 own shares, or 6.89% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

