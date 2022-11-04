BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes announces plans to withdraw its dual listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden

English Finnish

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj, Company release, 4 November 2022 at 9.50 EET

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj’s (”BBS”) Board of Directors has decided on November 4th 2022, that the company will initiate preparations to withdraw its dual listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (the "First North Sweden"), as it focuses on the listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland ("First North Finland"). The formal withdrawal application will be submitted to Nasdaq no earlier than three months from today.

The reason for the withdrawal is the low trading volume on the First North Sweden. Therefore, the Board aims to concentrate all trading on a single market, First North Finland, to increase trading and thereby give the shareholders better opportunities to buy and sell shares in the company.

More information about the planned withdrawal will be provided once the formal process has been initiated with Nasdaq First North.

For more information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO,

tel. +358 40 708 0307, e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, tel. +46 70 551 67 29, info@certifiedadviser.se

BBS in brief

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes is a health technology company that started operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of severe bone fractures and lumber problems. Our goal is to provide a new generation of medical products for the treatment of bone damage in orthopaedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical sector, development and research requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have evidence of this for over 20 years. Our activities are characterised by top expertise, innovation and employees who are enthusiastic and committed to their work. The ARTEBONE ® in the final stages of product development, and we are looking for a CE marking that enables commercialisation in the EU. We are a company in Oulu with a pharmaceutical factory permit in Reisjärvi.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj:n shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi