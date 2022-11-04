BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes has resolved on a share issue without consideration to the company itself

English Finnish

The Company's Board of Directors has decided on November 4th 2022 to issue 275,000 shares without consideration to the company itself, for potential loan conversions as well as for other possible purposes, in accordance with authorisation from the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting in 17 March, 2022.

After the direct issue, 509 523 treasury shares are in the possession of BBS, representing approximately 5,1 percent of the total shares and votes of the company.





BBS in brief

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes is a health technology company that started operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of severe bone fractures and lumber problems. Our goal is to provide a new generation of medical products for the treatment of bone damage in orthopaedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical sector, development and research requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have evidence of this for over 20 years. Our activities are characterised by top expertise, innovation and employees who are enthusiastic and committed to their work. The ARTEBONE ® in the final stages of product development, and we are looking for a CE marking that enables commercialisation in the EU. We are a company in Oulu with a pharmaceutical factory permit in Reisjärvi.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj:n shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

