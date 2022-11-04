Global Smart Card IC Market Report 2022 to 2027: Government Agencies Promoting Digitalization Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Card IC Market by Type (Microprocessor, Memory), Architecture (16-bit, 32-bit), Interface, Application (USIMs/eSIMs, ID Cards, Financial Cards), End-user Industry (Telecommunications, BFSI) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart card IC market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 2.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2027.

The growth of the smart card IC market can be attributed to the high demand for Subscriber Identity Modules (SIMs), Universal Subscriber Identity Modules (USIMs), and embedded Subscriber Identity Module (eSIMs) cards; secure ID cards; and financial cards from the ever-growing population and a gradual shift to digitalization and electrification.

In 2022, USIMs/eSIMs segment captured the largest share of the smart card IC market

In 2022, the USIMs/eSIMs segment captured the largest share of the smart card IC market, and a similar trend is likely to be observed throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the adoption of USIM/eSIM in consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, mobile phones, tablets, and smartwatches as well as IoT devices. Various smartphone manufacturing companies are working on eSIM technology to ingrate them with their latest smartphone series. For instance, Apple Inc. introduced eSIM technology in its third-generation iPad Pro, iPhone XS line, and will be integrating eSIM in all product lines of iPhone 14 series.

In 2022, the telecommunications end-user industry captured the largest share of the smart card IC market

In 2022, the telecommunications end-user industry accounted for the largest size of the smart card IC market, and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period. The high growth can be attributed to the technological developments such as adoption of 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies for fast and secure communication. Also, the emergence of eSIMs in smartphones is expected to increase in future. With technological developments, products such as smartphones, smartwatches, wearables, are also evolving to be compatible with the latest technologies. This is spurring the demand for smart card ICs.

In 2022, Europe held the second-largest share of the overall smart card IC market

Europe has witnessed rapid adoption of state-owned healthcare and health insurance systems than the most developed countries across the world. The European Commission has mandated the use of smart cards as a replacement to E-111 paper forms for cross-border healthcare services, which has led to the growth of the smart card IC market in Europe. In addition, the increasing adoption of contactless technology for retail transactions and access control are expected to accelerate the growth of the European smart card IC market. Hence, Europe held the second-largest share of the overall smart card IC market in 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Smart Card IC Market

4.2 Smart Card IC Market, by Type

4.3 Smart Card IC Market, by Architecture

4.4 Smart Card IC Market, by Interface

4.5 Smart Card IC Market, by Application

4.6 Smart Card IC Market, by End-user Industry

4.7 Smart Card IC Market, by Region

4.8 Smart Card IC Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Usage of Sims and Esims in Smartphones

5.2.1.2 Adoption of Id Cards Across Various Organizations and Educational Institutions

5.2.1.3 Rise in Contactless Payments Post COVID-19 Outbreak

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data Security Concerns Related to Esims

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government Agencies Promoting Digitalization

5.2.3.2 Surging Demand for Advanced Telematics and Infotainment Systems from Automotive Sector

5.2.3.3 Increased Adoption of IoT by End-user Industries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Global Semiconductor Chip Supply Shortage

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.6 Revenue Shifts and New Revenue Pockets for Smart Card IC Market Players

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Key Technologies

5.7.1.1 Coil on Module Technology

5.7.2 Complementary Technologies

5.7.2.1 Near-Field Communication Technology

5.7.2.2 Radio Frequency Technology

5.7.2.3 Artificial Intelligence Technology

5.8 Emerging Trends

5.8.1 Biometric Cards

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.9.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.10.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.10.2 Buying Criteria

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.12 Trade Analysis

5.12.1 Import Scenario

5.12.2 Export Scenario

5.13 Patent Analysis

5.14 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023

5.15 Tariff Analysis

5.16 Standards and Regulatory Landscape

5.16.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.16.1.1 North America

5.16.1.2 Europe

5.16.2 Standards

6 Smart Card IC Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Microprocessor

6.2.1 Enables Addition, Deletion, and Manipulation of Data

6.3 Memory

6.3.1 Less Expensive Than Microcontrollers

7 Smart Card IC Market, by Architecture

7.1 Introduction

7.2 16-Bit

7.2.1 Offers High Clock Speed and Wider Data Paths

7.3 32-Bit

7.3.1 Capable of Storing Large Volumes of Data

8 Smart Card IC Market, by Interface

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Contact Interface

8.2.1 Contact with Card Reader Necessary to Facilitate Reading

8.3 Contactless Interface

8.3.1 Contactless Cards Use Radio Frequency to Read Data

8.4 Dual Interface

8.4.1 Combines Features of Both Contact and Contactless Interfaces

9 Smart Card IC Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Usims/Esims

9.2.1 Offer Enhanced Data Security Compared with Traditional Sim Cards

9.3 Id Cards

9.3.1 Employee Id

9.3.1.1 Smart Employee Id Cards Used to Secure Access to Physical Facilities and Computer Systems and Networks

9.3.2 Citizen Id

9.3.2.1 Captured the Largest Share of the Smart Card IC Market in 2021

9.3.3 Epassport

9.3.3.1 Helps Reduce Circulation of Fake Passports

9.3.4 Driving License

9.3.4.1 Smart Chips Embedded Licenses Protect Against Falsification of Documents

9.4 Financial Cards

9.4.1 Credit Cards

9.4.1.1 Adoption of Credit Cards to Propel Demand for Smart Card ICS

9.4.2 Debit Cards

9.4.2.1 Contactless Payments to Fuel Demand for Debit Cards

9.5 IoT Devices

9.5.1 Integrated Ics to Elevate Level of Security and Prevent Unauthorized Tampering

10 Smart Card IC Market, by End-user Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Telecommunications

10.2.1 Extensively Uses Smart Card Ics in Usim Cards

10.3 Bfsi

10.3.1 Bfsi Prime User of Smart Card Technology

10.4 Government and Healthcare

10.4.1 Government Initiatives to Digitalize Documentation to Fuel Adoption of Smart Cards

10.5 Transportation

10.5.1 Smart Cards Ensure Smooth Passenger Flow in Subways, Buses, Trolleys, and Other Public Transport Mediums

10.6 Education

10.6.1 Uses Smart Cards to Manage Access to Campus and Maintain Student Records

10.7 Retail

10.7.1 Uses Smart Cards to Acquire Customer Data

10.8 Others

11 Smart Card IC Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.2.1 Product Portfolio

12.2.2 Regional Focus

12.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

12.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Strategies

12.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

12.4 Revenue Analysis: Top Five Companies (2017-2021)

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Players

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Competitive Scenarios and Trends

12.6.1 Product Launches

12.6.2 Deals

12.6.3 Others

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Infineon Technologies AG

13.1.2 Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

13.1.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

13.1.4 STMicroelectronics N.V.

13.1.5 Microchip Technology Incorporated (Atmel Corporation)

13.1.6 Cec Huada Electronic Design Co. Ltd.

13.1.7 Analog Devices, Inc.

13.1.8 Sony Group Corporation

13.1.9 Toshiba Corporation

13.1.10 ON Semiconductor Corporation

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co. Ltd.

13.2.2 Watch Data Co. Ltd.

13.2.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated

13.2.4 Nations Technologies Inc.

13.2.5 Ziguang Tongxin Microelectronics Co. Ltd. (Tmc)

13.2.6 Kona I

13.2.7 HT Micron

13.2.8 Imatric LLC

13.2.9 ICTK Holdings Co. Ltd.

13.2.10 EM Microelectronic

14 Appendix

