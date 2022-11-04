$1.2 Billion Worldwide Biocides in Biologically Active Surfaces (BAS) Industry Report to 2030 - by Type, Application, End-use and Region

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biocides used in Biologically Active Surfaces (BAS) Market 2022-2030" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Biocides that provide Biologically Active Surfaces was valued at USD 1,200 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising middle class and increase in hygiene awareness due to COVID are boosting the growth of the end-use industries and coatings, paper, plastics, and textiles markets.

The analyst interviewed 500 companies purchasing Biocides to provide a Biologically Active Surface in their Products. In this report, the names of those companies along with the Biocides that they use will be provided.

This report has segmented the global Biocides market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million)

  • Copper
  • Isothiazolinones
  • Pyrtihiones
  • Silver
  • Zinc

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million)

  • Coatings
  • Plastics
  • Textiles
  • Others (Packaging Etc)

End-use Application (Provided via interviews with 500 purchasers of Biocides)

  • Minimally Invasive Medical Products
  • Endotracheal Tubes
  • Wound Dressing
  • Surgical Drapes
  • Hospital Bedding
  • Beds
  • Hospital Gowns
  • Medical Scrubs
  • Food Packaging
  • Food Production
  • Coatings
  • Sealants
  • Oriented Strand Board
  • Leisure Textiles
  • Workwear
  • Cleaning Products
  • Other

Regional Coverage includes:

North America

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Netherlands
  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Italy

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC Countries
  • South Africa

Companies Mentioned

  • AgIon
  • Arxada
  • BASF SE
  • Clariant AG
  • Heiq
  • Lanxess
  • Microban International
  • Milliken
  • Mitsubishi
  • NanoBioMatters
  • Plastics Colour Copr
  • Polygiene
  • PolyOne Corp.
  • RTP Company
  • Sanitized AG
  • Toagosei

