Coloplast B.V. - Announcement no. 04/2022 - Appointment of Auditors

Appointment of Auditors

On 4 November 2022, Coloplast Finance B.V. appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as auditors for the company in line with the expectation described in the Base Prospectus dated 9 May 2022 for the notes issued by Coloplast Finance B.V. under the EUR 3,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Program.

For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts

Aleksandra Dimovska

Director, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458

Email: dkadim@coloplast.com

Kristine Husted Munk

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266

Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Press and media

Peter Mønster

Sr. Media Relations Manager

Tel. +45 4911 2623

Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address

Coloplast Finance B.V.

Holtedam 1

DK-3050 Humlebaek

Denmark

Company reg. no. 863769603

Website

www.coloplast.com

Attachment