Coloplast B.V. - Announcement no. 04/2022 - Appointment of Auditors

Appointment of Auditors
On 4 November 2022, Coloplast Finance B.V. appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as auditors for the company in line with the expectation described in the Base Prospectus dated 9 May 2022 for the notes issued by Coloplast Finance B.V. under the EUR 3,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Program.
