Agorapulse Partners With Hubspot to Release 2022 Instagram for Business Kit

Paris, France, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agorapulse, a leader in social media management software, has teamed with HubSpot, the world's leading inbound marketing and sales platform, to release a free Instagram for Business Kit.

"Instagram is one of the fastest-growing social networks, with over 1.4 billion active users," said Emeric Ernoult, CEO and co-founder of Agorapulse. "We worked on the Instagram for Business Kit with HubSpot to help businesses of all sizes take advantage of this powerful platform."

The guide provides businesses with everything they need to get started with Instagram and see real results. Features include:

22 free Instagram post and story templates

What, when, and how to post on Instagram to get followers fast

A featured chapter from Instagram expert Jenn Herman on how the Instagram algorithm works

Using hashtags: best practices, tips, and a full glossary of common hashtags to use

Tips to help you develop your Instagram Reels strategy

Setting goals, measuring success, and proving the value of Instagram to your executives

"The guide that we collaborated on covers everything from building an Instagram strategy to putting the strategy to use with templates and measuring the success of an Instagram account," said Jordan DiPietro, VP of Marketing at HubSpot.

"Agorapulse helped us bring the offer up to date by adding content on building a strategy for Instagram Reels, which many businesses are trying to figure out right now," he said. "They also brought in Instagram expert Jenn Herman to share expert tips for navigating Instagram's algorithms, which we know can be intimidating—especially for new Instagram users. We hope this new content will empower users to experiment with different forms of content and strategies on the platform."

To download your free Instagram for Business Kit, visit https://hubs.la/Q01p2-r10.

ABOUT AGORAPULSE

Agorapulse is the world's most trusted social media management solution, used daily by over 31,000 social media managers. Agorapulse provides valuable insights that allow marketers to measure the real impact of their campaigns and prove social media ROI.

With its powerful features, businesses can listen to what customers are saying, engage in meaningful conversations, and track results over time. As a global leader in social media management, Agorapulse sets the gold standard for businesses looking to strategically grow their brands and customer relationships.

To learn more, visit www.agorapulse.com.



ABOUT HUBSPOT

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

