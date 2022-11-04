JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 18, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited third quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, November 18, 2022, before the U.S. market opens.

JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 7:00 am, Eastern Time on November 18, 2022, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 18, 2022) to discuss the third quarter 2022 financial results.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, the Passcode and unique access PIN which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10026677-t5m3xa.html

CONFERENCE ID: 10026677

A telephone replay will be available for one week until November 25, 2022. The dial-in details are as follows:

US: +1-855-883-1031 International:

Hong Kong:

Mainland China:

Passcode: +61-7-3107-6325

800-930-639

400-120-9216

10026677

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on JD.com’s investor relations website at http://ir.jd.com.

About JD.com, Inc.

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

