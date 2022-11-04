Insights on the Opioid Use Disorder Global Market to 2031 - by Drug Type, Age Group, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opioid Use Disorder Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global opioid use disorder market was valued at $196.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $385.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Opioid is a class of pain relievers that includes substances, which relax muscles and alleviate pain & stress. Prescription opioids are used to treat moderate-to-severe pain such as hydrocodone, oxycodone, codeine, fentanyl, methadone, morphine, and other pharmaceutical opioids. Opioid usage disorder (OUD) is a chronic, relapsing brain disorder that is characterized by obsessive opioid seeking and use despite negative effects.

Opioids use disorder is regarded as brain disorder because it involves functional alterations to brain circuits involved in motivation, stress, self-control, and decision-making, and those changes may persist for a long period after drug use has stopped. Opioid use disorder consists of an overpowering desire to use opioids, increased opioid tolerance, and withdrawal syndrome when discontinued.



The opioids use disorder market is driven by increase in number of patients suffering from wide range of severe and chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, pain arising from injuries and other conditions. For instance, according to World Cancer Research Fund International, in 2020, around 18,094,716 new cancer cases diagnosed over the globe. As per the same source Breast and lung cancers were the most common cancers worldwide, 2,261,419 breast cancer and 2,206,771 lung cancer new cases diagnosed over the globe.

Thus, rise in number of cancer cases cause increase in incidence of surgeries. Surge in number of surgical procedures cause rise in use of opioid drugs to relieve post-surgical pain. Therefore, this factor can cause addiction of opioid drugs in patients. Thus, this factor is anticipated to drive the growth of opioids use disorder market.

Moreover, according to the Journal of JAMA Netw Open, in December 2021, around 5. 9 million population were reported to have undergone surgical procedure in the Rest of LAMEA In addition, according to Canadian Joint Replacement Registry (CJRR), approximately more than 75,000 knee replacement and 63,000 hip replacement surgeries were performed in the Canada from 2019 to 2020. As per the same source the knee and hip replacement surgery is the second most common surgery in Canada. This report also states 2.4% increase in the hip replacement surgery from 2019 to 2020.



In addition, increase in consideration of buprenorphine patches as an effective treatment mode to propel opioids use disorder market growth. The increase in use of buprenorphine patches as a successful treatment for opioid use disorder is one of the anticipated trends in the global market for treating opioid addiction. The use of buprenorphine patches is regarded as a cutting-edge strategy for treating opioid use disorder. Transdermal patches are a more pleasant drug delivery method that successfully lowers pain and can be self-administered by the patient than conventional therapy modalities such as injections.

These buprenorphine patches can also serve as a potential substitute for people who need immediate treatment for opioid use disorder. In addition, governments globally have increased the expenditure on the healthcare sector.

For instance, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the U.S. health care spending grew by 9.7% from 2020 to 2019, reaching $4.1 trillion ($12,530 per person). Similarly, as per the Office for National Statistics, total healthcare expenditure in the UK accounted for 12.8% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, compared to 10.2% in 2019.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the opioid use disorder market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing opioid use disorder market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the opioid use disorder market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global opioid use disorder market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: OPIOID USE DISORDER MARKET, BY DRUG TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Agonist

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.2.4 Agonist Opioid Use Disorder Market by Type

4.2.4.1 Methadone Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.2 Buprenorphine Market size and forecast, by region

4.3 Antagonist

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: OPIOID USE DISORDER MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 19 to 39

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 40 to 59

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Age 60 and over

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: OPIOID USE DISORDER MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Oral

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Intravenous

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Sublingual

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: OPIOID USE DISORDER MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNAL

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Hospital pharmacy

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Retail Pharmacy

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: OPIOID USE DISORDER MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Alkermes, Inc.

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 AstraZeneca plc

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.,

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 braeburn pharmaceuticals

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Camurus

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 Dr Reddy Laboratories Ltd

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Pear Therapeutics

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC,

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 mallinckrodt pharmaceuticals

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 NYC Health Hospitals

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.11 Orexo AB

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Company snapshot

10.11.3 Operating business segments

10.11.4 Product portfolio

10.11.5 Business performance

10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.12 OREXO AB

10.12.1 Company overview

10.12.2 Company snapshot

10.12.3 Operating business segments

10.12.4 Product portfolio

10.12.5 Business performance

10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.13 Indivior PLC

10.13.1 Company overview

10.13.2 Company snapshot

10.13.3 Operating business segments

10.13.4 Product portfolio

10.13.5 Business performance

10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.14 Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals Inc

10.14.1 Company overview

10.14.2 Company snapshot

10.14.3 Operating business segments

10.14.4 Product portfolio

10.14.5 Business performance

10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.15 Sandoz

10.15.1 Company overview

10.15.2 Company snapshot

10.15.3 Operating business segments

10.15.4 Product portfolio

10.15.5 Business performance

10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.16 Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10.16.1 Company overview

10.16.2 Company snapshot

10.16.3 Operating business segments

10.16.4 Product portfolio

10.16.5 Business performance

10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.17 Viatris Inc

10.17.1 Company overview

10.17.2 Company snapshot

10.17.3 Operating business segments

10.17.4 Product portfolio

10.17.5 Business performance

10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orwdtj

Attachment