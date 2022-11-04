The Worldwide Proton Therapy Industry is Projected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proton Therapy Market By Indication, By Product Type, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global proton therapy market was valued at $438.33 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1579.39 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.65% from 2022 to 2031.



Proton therapy is the most precise and advanced type of radiation therapy. It is widely used to treat cancer. It has a number of advantages over traditional radiation therapy, in terms of efficacy and adverse effects. It is a pleasant, non-invasive treatment that helps patients retain their quality of life and return to normal activities fast.

It enables doctors to administer full or greater treatment dosages that kill primary tumors without harming healthy tissues or organs. Major limitations of photon therapy or other particle therapies are overcome by proton therapy. Advancements in technology have increased adoption of proton therapy for treatments of various cancers across the globe.



Demand for proton therapy is anticipated to increase globally during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of cancer and surge in number of awareness campaigns about benefits of proton therapy and technological advancements in radiotherapy devices. Moreover, patients are eager to know more about proton therapy treatment process and increase in recognition of proton therapy drive growth of the market, globally.

However, higher cost of proton therapy is anticipated to hamper the market growth. In addition, proton therapy devices are very large in size and require large space with dedicated areas. The setup cost is exclusive of the device cost, which further increases investments, thereby restraining growth of this market. Moreover, introduction of proton therapy in emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for key players in the market.



The global proton therapy market is segmented into indications, product type, end user, and region. By indication, the market is divided into head & neck cancer, central nervous system cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, and others. According to product type, it is bifurcated into accelerator, beam transport system, beam delivery system, nozzles & image viewers, and patient positioning system. On the basis of end user market, it is divided into hospitals, proton therapy centers, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major companies profiled in the report include Hitachi, Ltd., Ion Beam Applications S.A., Mevion Medical Systems, Mirion Technologies Ltd., Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., Provision Healthcare, Pro Tom International, Siemens, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Toshiba Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: PROTON THERAPY MARKET, BY INDICATION

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Head and Neck Cancer

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 CNS Cancer

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Prostate Cancer

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Breast Cancer

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: PROTON THERAPY MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Accelerator

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Beam Transport System

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Beam Delivery System

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Nozzle and Image Viewers

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Patient Positioning System

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: PROTON THERAPY MARKET, BY END USER

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Hospitals

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Proton Therapy Centers

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: PROTON THERAPY MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 ION BEAM APPLICATIONS

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Provision Healthcare

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 HITACHI LTD.

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 MEVION MEDICAL SYSTEMS

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 OPTIVUS PROTON THERAPY INC.

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 PRONOVA SOLUTIONS LLC.

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 SUMITOMO CORPORATION

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Siemens Ltd

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Mirion Technologies

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Toshiba Corp.

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

