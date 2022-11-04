Test and Measurement Equipment Market 2023-2028 | Future Investment, Expansion Plan, Market Dynamics, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

Pune, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Test and Measurement Equipment market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Test and Measurement Equipment market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

According to the report, the global Test and Measurement Equipment market was valued at USD 11.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.71 billion by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.36% between 2022 and 2028.

Segmentation by Types: -

Microwave / Millimeter-wave

Photoelectric

Communication

Basic

Segmentation by Applications: -

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

IT and Telecommunications

Medical and Pharmaceuticals

Semiconductor and Electronics

Industrial

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

In this study, the revenue market for Test and Measurement Equipment was divided into five geographic regions. Asia-Pacific occupied the largest sales market share with 42% in 2021. It is followed by Europe and North America. Other regions have smaller market.



Major players in the global market include: -

Keysight

Rohde & Schwarz

Tektronix

Teledyne

National Instruments

Anritsu

Viavi

Ceyear

Ametek

Advantest

Exfo

Yokogawa Electric

Gw Instek

RIGOL

Transcom Instruments

SIGLENT

UNI-T

Scientech Technologies

B&K Precision

For the major players of Test and Measurement Equipment, Keysight maintained its first place in the ranking in 2020. Followed by Anritsu, Tektronix, Rohde & Schwarz, Ametek. The Top 5 players accounted for 42% of the Global Test and Measurement Equipment revenue market share in 2020.



