Stadium Seating Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Design, By Type, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

The global stadium seating market size is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2022 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to rising construction activities of new stadiums as well as increasing renovation activities of existing ones. Furthermore, rising government initiatives to upgrade sports infrastructure in the regions are also expected to fuel the growth of the market.



The growing sports culture in various regions including North America, Asia, and Middle East has increased the demand for various sports leagues and competitions in the region.Moreover, the countries such as China and India witnessed growth in their sports culture owing to the conduct of a wide range of sports events including the Chinese Super League, Indian Super League, Pro Kabaddi League, and Premier Badminton League.



This is also expected to augment the market growth.



Wood is one of the oldest materials used for manufacturing stadium seating. The types of woods mainly used in the manufacturing of seats include beech, ash, cherry, birch, mahogany, pecan, and teak. Wood is a natural and renewable resource available and does not contribute to any environmental degradation like plastics



Ocean plastic is also used for the manufacturing of stadium seats. The technology uses 4.54 kg of plastic waste retained from recycled ocean plastic for the production of each seat. Furthermore, these eco-friendly chairs are considered to be economical and competitive when compared to seats manufactured using conventional raw materials.



The companies, including Avant, Irwin Seating Company, and Evertaut Seating, are integrated across the two stages of the supply chain i.e., in the manufacturing as well as the distribution of products. These companies enter into direct contracts with clients and take over projects. The players in the market have also established sales and distribution networks across various regions to cater to the demand from those markets. Moreover, companies in the market also provide services including installation, design, and maintenance



The stadium seating market consists of established players such as Avant, Camatic Seating, Recaro, Kotobuki Seating, and Series Seating. Most of these companies focus on forward integration by providing services including installation, designing, customization, and maintenance for their products along with manufacturing a wide range of accessories used with the products.



• Metal is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period with a CAGR of 2.1%. Metal is considered a much stronger, heavier, and harder material when compared to other materials such as plastic and wood. The major types of metals used for manufacturing stadium seats are aluminum and steel. Aluminum is lightweight, durable, and easily available owing to which its application is growing in stadium seating

• The non-foldable seating accounted for a revenue of USD 711.0 million in 2021. The segment is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period. This involves low maintenance costs as the seats are fixed with no unnecessary movement. This makes them affordable for venues with comparatively low budgets. The non-foldable seats are the oldest form and it is mainly seen in older stadiums. Furthermore, this segment includes fixed seating, portable seating, and grandstands that are not foldable

• The outdoor stadium segment accounted for a major share and is expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the presence of a large number of stadiums coupled with the rising construction of new stadiums owing to the growing interest of people in outdoor sports

• North America dominated the market owing to the presence of a large number of stadiums. The major countries fueling the growth of the market include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Furthermore, the region is also expected to witness growth owing to the rising construction of new stadiums as well as the growing sports culture in the countries

• The market is highly competitive owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers. The companies are opting for the development of environmentally friendly and sustainable seating solutions to win over competitors

