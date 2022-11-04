$2,616 Billion Worldwide Luxury Travel Industry to 2027 - Featuring Kensington Tours, Micato Safaris, Scott Dunn and Tauck Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Travel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global luxury travel market size reached US$ 1,946.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2,616.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.06% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Luxury travel services deliver premium, exclusive, and personalized facilities to enhance the overall experience of individuals during their stay. These services include in-room dining, plush beds, reliable transport, complimentary Wi-Fi, gourmet meals, and innovative destinations.

Nowadays, several travel companies are offering authentic holiday packages with unusual activities, off-the-beaten-track destinations, and 24 hours per day support to attract a broad consumer base and maintain a competitive edge. Moreover, the growing focus on unique trips with cultural visits, cruising, and adventurous sports is catalyzing the demand for luxury travel services across the globe.



Luxury Travel Market Trends:



The growing willingness among individuals to spend on leisure activities with exotic holiday experiences on account of inflating disposable incomes and improving transport facilities represents one of the significant factors fueling the market growth. In addition, the emerging trend of modern campsites or innovative glamping accommodations, coupled with the rising awareness among people about eco-friendly travel solutions, is positively influencing the demand for luxury travel worldwide.

Apart from this, numerous travel companies are adopting advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), to allow travelers to book their trips online, get better access to travel data, compare reservation options, and reduce time and effort.

These companies are also focusing on the adoption of various measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which is impelling the market growth.

Moreover, several enterprises are adopting Bleisure travel, which incorporates business with pleasure elements as well as offers recreational activities to relieve stress and improve work efficiency. In line with this, rapid globalization and the increasing number of multinational companies (MNCs) are encouraging the demand for luxury business travel around the world.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC., Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Cox & Kings Ltd., Exodus Travels Limited (Travelopia), Kensington Tours Ltd., Micato Safaris, Scott Dunn Ltd., Tauck, Thomascook.in (Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Limited) and TUI Group.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global luxury travel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global luxury travel market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type of tour?

What is the breakup of the market based on the age group?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type of traveller?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global luxury travel market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Luxury Travel Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type of Tour

6.1 Customized and Private Vacation

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Adventure and Safari

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Cruise and Ship Expedition

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Small Group Journey

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Celebration and Special Event

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Culinary Travel and Shopping

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Age Group

7.1 Millennial (21-30)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Generation X (31-40)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Baby Boomers (41-60)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Silver Hair (60 and above)

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Type of Traveller

8.1 Absolute Luxury

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Aspiring Luxury

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Accessible Luxury

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Cox & Kings Ltd.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Exodus Travels Limited (Travelopia)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Kensington Tours Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Micato Safaris

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Scott Dunn Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Tauck

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Thomascook.in (Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Limited)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 TUI Group

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis



