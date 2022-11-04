Planters Market Growth US$ 606.6 million by 2028 |Top Regions, Development, Key Players, Market Dynamics | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis| Future Investment, Expansion Plan, Regional Segmentation

Pune, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planters market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Planters market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

Planters market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc.

Planters are the container which can be used for planting flowers, small trees and other plants. Usually, planters are bigger than flower pots. There are a variety of materials for planters, such as wood- plastic composites, PVC, ceramics, PP, wood, FRP and others. But wood- plastic composites, PVC, ceramics, wood are the common materials.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Planter market size is estimated to be worth US$ 656 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 606.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of -1.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Segmentation by Types: -

Plastic

Ceramics

Wood

Others

Segmentation by Applications: -

Commercial

Home Decorates

Municipal Construction

Others

In terms of product, Ceramics is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Home decorates, followed by Commercial Use, Municipal Construction, etc.



Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by North America and China, both have a share over 30%.



Major players in the global market include: -

Lechuza

Keter

Elho

Huaboshi

HC

East Jordan Plastics

Jiangdu Xiaguang

Scheurich

Stefanplast

Gardencity

Benito Urban

Poterie Lorraine

Milan Plast

Shree Group

Garant

Global Planter key players include Elho, HC, Poterie Lorraine, Benito Urban, WR Ceramika, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 35%.



