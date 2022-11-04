New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Bonding Agent Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360882/?utm_source=GNW



Dental Bonding Agent Market Growth & Trends



The global dental bonding agent market size is expected to reach USD 28.9 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. The key drivers for market expansion in developing economies are an improvement in dental treatment aftercare facilities and a rise in consumer awareness of dental bonding techniques. A low-viscosity substance called a dental bonding agent is applied to gums and dentures to firmly secure them in place. self-etch and total-etch are two different kinds of dental bonding chemicals that are offered on the market.



Dental bonding agents are essential for prosthodontics in dental practices as they are required for tooth replacement.Additionally, these agents are made up of a sophisticated collection of chemical, physical, and mechanical that support a combination of one substrate with another.



The COVID-19 pandemic affected the growth of the dental bonding agent market.Dental clinics throughout the lockdown period stayed closed for more than two months since dentists and healthcare professionals faced the highest risk of getting & spreading the virus.



As a result, there was a decrease in the need for dental bonding agents, which caused the crisis to cut demand globally. DENTSPLY Sirona reported a loss in its revenue and sales in the dental equipment segment.



According to a study published in Nature Scientific Reports in 2019, the cost of treating dental caries is less expensive than restorative and prosthetic therapies, which sometimes require multiple visits due to the short lifespan of dental restorations and prostheses.As a result, factors such as the increased prevalence of oral illnesses and favorable government measures are expected to improve the dental bonding agent market.



Companies offering bonding agents are BEGO Implant Systems GmbH &Co.KG, Alpha dent implants Ltd., Bio implants, champions implant, Heliocos, Medentika GmbH, Medentis medical GmbH, and Meoplant.



Dental Bonding Agent Market Report Highlights

• Based on type, the self-etch segment accounted for the largest market share of 60.3% in 2021. due to its ease of use and offers good bond strength to dentin, enamel, and porcelain surfaces. Moreover, the main benefit of these systems is the complete lack of postoperative sensitivity

• The total-etch segment is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period, owing to a new product launched by the companies operating in the dental bonding agent market. For instance, PrevestDenPro Ltd launched Fusion Crysta Orthodontic Adhesive Kit in 2021. It is used in bonding the ceramic & metal brackets to the tooth surfaces

• Based on end-use, the dental clinics segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 63.7% and is likely to grow at the fastest growth rate from 2022 to 2030. Due to specialists’ availability, most dental patients visit private practice dental clinics. Proprietors manage more than 80% of dental offices

• North America accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 43.7% in 2021. This can be attributed to a favorable reimbursement structure and the availability of the product. For instance, the Health Insurance Program for children (CHIP) and Medicaid cover dental sealants, making them more affordable and promoting their use and related treatments

• In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 10.4% owing to the rapidly aging population, rising dental caries prevalence is driven by changing lifestyles, and rising awareness of oral health. Growing social media use and an increase in beauty consciousness are expected to boost demand for "Flawless smiles," driving the market expansion in the region

