$9.3 Billion Worldwide Dairy Ingredients Industry to 2027 - Featuring Dairy Farmers of America, Euroserum, Glanbia and Lactalis Among Others

The global dairy ingredients market reached a value of US$ 65.03 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 97.32 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.95% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Dairy ingredients are processed as powdered or liquid nutritional and dietary supplements and added to the formulation of dairy products, such as ghee, butter, cheese, ice cream, yogurt, and condensed and dried milk, to enhance their flavor and nutritional content.

They generally include colors, sweeteners, stabilizers, cultures, preservatives, and natural or synthetic flavorings. Nowadays, manufacturers are introducing fortified dairy products that contain additional ingredients like probiotics, prebiotics, minerals, proteins, calcium, vitamins, phytoconstituents, omega-3 fatty acids, and other essential nutrients.



Dairy Ingredients Market Trends:



The increasing consumption of dairy products directly or as a base ingredient in the preparation of various dishes represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. This can also be attributed to the growing awareness of the health benefits of consuming dairy, such as supporting body growth and controlling blood pressure (BP).

Moreover, the escalating demand for organic dairy products on account of the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising consciousness among consumers about the negative impact of consuming synthetic ingredients is driving the market. Apart from this, dairy ingredients are used in sports nutrition to provide carbohydrates for energy, protein for building muscles, and vitamins and minerals for strengthening bones and replacing electrolytes during heavy exercise.

This, in confluence with the increasing participation of individuals in sports and physical activities, is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, market players are focusing on developing a wide range of novel flavors, natural colors, and non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) ingredients. They are also offering premium and high-end dairy ingredients, such as skim milk powder, buttermilk powder, whey powder, and complex formulations, which is anticipated to influence the market positively.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Agropur Dairy Cooperative (Farmers Co-operative Dairy Limited), Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Aurivo Co-operative Society Limited, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Euroserum (Groupe Sodiaal), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Glanbia PLC, Hoogwegt Group B.V., Lactalis Group, Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd., Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Saputo Inc., Schreiber Foods Inc. and Volac International Limited.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global dairy ingredients market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dairy ingredients market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global dairy ingredients market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

