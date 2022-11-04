Global Packaged Cactus Water Marker Report to 2027: Rising Preference for Ready-To-Drink (RTD) and Convenience Beverages is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaged Cactus Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global packaged cactus water market size reached US$ 21.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 60.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.07% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Packaged cactus water is a plant-based beverage extracted from the fruit of prickly pear cactus and packaged for later consumption. It is a rich source of antioxidants, electrolytes, flavonoids and minerals, such as magnesium and potassium.

In comparison to the conventionally consumed functional beverages, cactus water has lesser calories and sugar content and offers immense health and skin benefits. Regular consumption of cactus water can aid in maintaining fluid balance, improving muscle control and minimizing inflammation and the risks of developing cardiovascular ailments. Packaged cactus water is also used to manufacture various cosmetic and skincare products to add a natural glow to the skin and reduce eye puffiness.



The global market is driven by the increasing health consciousness among the masses. Furthermore, the rising preference for ready-to-drink (RTD) and convenience beverages is providing a thrust to the market growth. Packaged cactus water is gaining immense preference among athletes and fitness enthusiasts as it contains taurine, an amino acid that aids in enhancing athletic performance and repairing muscle tissues.

It also consumed by individuals to reduce liver damage, manage blood pressure, boost immunity and improve bone and gastrointestinal health.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the launch of packaged cactus water in novel flavors, such as lime, watermelon, strawberry, pineapple and star fruit, are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Hotels, cafes and restaurants are also experimenting with the flavored variants and blending them with other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to offer unique dishes to the consumers. In line with this, aggressive promotional activities by the product manufacturers through online social media platforms are also contributing to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Caliwater LLC, Evissi USA LLC, Lauro Company, Pricklee Superfruit Water, STEAZ (Healthy Beverage LLC), The Cactus Water Co. LLC and True Nopal Ventures LLC.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global packaged cactus water market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global packaged cactus water market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global packaged cactus water market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Packaged Cactus Water Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Plain

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Flavored

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Offline

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Online

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Caliwater LLC

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Evissi USA LLC

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Lauro Company

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Pricklee Superfruit Water

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 STEAZ (Healthy Beverage LLC)

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 The Cactus Water Co. LLC

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 True Nopal Ventures LLC

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

