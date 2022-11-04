Air Quality Apps Market Growth US$ 398.4 million by 2027 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

Pune, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Quality Apps market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Air Quality Apps market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

Air Quality Apps market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc.

Air quality applications are applications that can provide timely analysis of air quality and the specific conditions of different urban areas as a reference. Some applications will connect their own physical products to provide more accurate measurement data. The industry's leading producers are IQAir, BreezoMeter and Awair, with revenue ratios of 5.52%, 11.18% and 6.44% in 2019.

The global Air Quality Apps market size is projected to reach US$ 398.4 million by 2027, from US$ 147.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2027.

Segmentation by Types: -

Android

IOS

Segmentation by Applications: -

Private Users

Business Users

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

IQAir

BreezoMeter

Air Matters

Awair

Blueair

Airthings

Plume Labs

Sonoma Technology (eSIMS)

Airveda

Ekohe (Airpocalypse)

Kaiterra

