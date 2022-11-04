US & Europe Non-Hospital Imaging Service Providers Growth Opportunities 2022: Innovative Business Models Lead the Shift from Hospitals to Non-hospital Outpatient Imaging Facilities

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US & Europe Non-Hospital Imaging Service Providers Growth Opportunities, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This study addresses the current shift from in-hospital settings to non-hospital or outpatient settings for medical imaging service providers in the US and EU. The focus is on X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, MRI, and imaging IT solutions delivered in outpatient settings, such as ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), independent imaging diagnostic centers (IDCs), physician offices, urgent care centers, at-home or mobile imaging, and specialty imaging clinics (women's health, orthopedics, dermatology, gastrointestinal, and so on). The study offers an analysis of market drivers, challenges, pricing, consumer trends, innovative business models, key partnerships, M&A, and growth opportunities.



Regarding customer preferences, hospitals cannot compete with non-hospital imaging facilities. The latter has the advantage of lower costs, convenience and accessibility, lower risk of disease, and overall better services. Hence, hospitals are looking to partner with or acquire non-hospital imaging centers to recover lost customers. Non-hospital imaging centers will continue to grow as reimbursement regulations and consumer needs drive their demand.

